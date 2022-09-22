SMU Football Depth Chart: Week 4 vs. TCU
SMU has a lot of revenge set in there. They lost there head coach to their biggest rival. So SMU feels a certain way on how Sonny Dykes just up and left like nothing happened. In fact, as of lately, they have been calling Dykes Benedict Arnold for his betrayal. Inside the lineups. SMU is going up against a new looking TCU with a lot of experience. Its going to be interesting how this plays out. But it will be a game to tune in for!
Here is SMU Depth Chart:
OFFENSE
QB1: Tanner Mordecai, QB2: Preston Stone
RB1: Tre Siggers, RB2: Tyler Lavine OR TJ McDaniel OR Velton Gardner
WR1: Rashee Rice, WR2: Kelvontay Dixon OR Teddy Knox
WR1: Jordan Kerley OR Austin Upshaw
WR1: Jake Bailey, WR2: Roderick Daniels OR Dylan Goffney
TE1: Ben Redding TE2: RJ Maryland OR Gage Haskin
LT1: Marcus Bryant OR Justin Osborne
LG1: Joe Bissinger, LG2: Cameron Ervin
C1: Jaylon Thomas OR Branson Hickman
RG1: Justin Osborne, RG2: Ben Sparks
RT1: Owen Condon OR Justin Osborne
DEFENSE
BANDIT: Gary Wiley, OLB/DE2: Nelson Paul OR Isaiah Smith
NT1: Elijah Chatman, NT2: Mike Sandjo-Nijiki OR Terrance Newman
DT1: DeVere Levelston, DT2: Stephon Wright
DE1: Junior Aho, DE2: Jayden Jones OR Isaiah Smith
LB1: Jimmy Phillips, LB2: Shanon Reid
LB1: Isaac Slade-Matautia, LB2: JaQwondis Burns OR KeKe Burns
FS1: Bryan Massey, FS2: Ahmaad Moses/Nick Roberts
BS1: Isaiah Nwokobia OR Chris Adimora, BS2: Roderick Roberson
NB1: Brandon Crossley, NB2: Nick Roberts
CB1: Sam Westfall, CB2: Kevaris Hall
Read More
CB1: Ar’mani Johnson OR Jahari Rogers
SPECIAL TEAMS
P1: Ryan Bujcevski, P2: Brendan Hall
KO1: Brendan Hall, KO2: Collin Rogers
PK1: Collin Rogers, PK2: Brendan Hall
KR1: Bryan Massey, KR2: Jayleen Record OR Tre Siggers
PR1: Jordan Kerley, PR2: Jake Bailey OR Roderick Daniels
LS1: Will Benton, LS2: Jovoni Borbon
H1: Ryan Bujcevski
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.