SMU Football Depth Chart: Week 4 vs. TCU

SMU has a lot of revenge set in there. They lost there head coach to their biggest rival. So SMU feels a certain way on how Sonny Dykes just up and left like nothing happened. In fact, as of lately, they have been calling Dykes Benedict Arnold for his betrayal. Inside the lineups. SMU is going up against a new looking TCU with a lot of experience. Its going to be interesting how this plays out. But it will be a game to tune in for!

Here is SMU Depth Chart:

OFFENSE

QB1: Tanner Mordecai, QB2: Preston Stone

RB1: Tre Siggers, RB2: Tyler Lavine OR TJ McDaniel OR Velton Gardner

WR1: Rashee Rice, WR2: Kelvontay Dixon OR Teddy Knox

WR1: Jordan Kerley OR Austin Upshaw

WR1: Jake Bailey, WR2: Roderick Daniels OR Dylan Goffney

TE1: Ben Redding TE2: RJ Maryland OR Gage Haskin

LT1: Marcus Bryant OR Justin Osborne

LG1: Joe Bissinger, LG2: Cameron Ervin

C1: Jaylon Thomas OR Branson Hickman

RG1: Justin Osborne, RG2: Ben Sparks

RT1: Owen Condon OR Justin Osborne

DEFENSE

BANDIT: Gary Wiley, OLB/DE2: Nelson Paul OR Isaiah Smith

NT1: Elijah Chatman, NT2: Mike Sandjo-Nijiki OR Terrance Newman

DT1: DeVere Levelston, DT2: Stephon Wright

DE1: Junior Aho, DE2: Jayden Jones OR Isaiah Smith

LB1: Jimmy Phillips, LB2: Shanon Reid

LB1: Isaac Slade-Matautia, LB2: JaQwondis Burns OR KeKe Burns

FS1: Bryan Massey, FS2: Ahmaad Moses/Nick Roberts

BS1: Isaiah Nwokobia OR Chris Adimora, BS2: Roderick Roberson

NB1: Brandon Crossley, NB2: Nick Roberts

CB1: Sam Westfall, CB2: Kevaris Hall

CB1: Ar’mani Johnson OR Jahari Rogers

SPECIAL TEAMS

P1: Ryan Bujcevski, P2: Brendan Hall

KO1: Brendan Hall, KO2: Collin Rogers

PK1: Collin Rogers, PK2: Brendan Hall

KR1: Bryan Massey, KR2: Jayleen Record OR Tre Siggers

PR1: Jordan Kerley, PR2: Jake Bailey OR Roderick Daniels

LS1: Will Benton, LS2: Jovoni Borbon

H1: Ryan Bujcevski

