TCU Football Press Conference: Bye Week Buzz Pivots To SMU

The build up to the highly anticipated return of head coach Sonny Dykes to Southern Methodist University, will have to wait until next week, as Texas Christian University enters their bye week with an undefeated record of 2-0. TCU's players and coaches are locked in and focused, but glad to have some time to recoup during the bye week.,

Junior safety Abe Camara took to the podium Tuesday morning and was excited about how TCU’s defense has been stepping up to the plate and delivering. He discussed how he would handle his bye week as well as looking forward to playing at SMU the following Saturday.

“Coach Dykes has been motivating us to treat each game as just another game and to prepare for it just like we would any other week. I do try to pay attention to other college football games in my off time, so hopefully I’ll get to tune into a few good ones this Saturday,” said Camara.

For TCU and Coach Dykes, this upcoming rivalry game is more meaningful than they let on, but Dykes reiterated that they get 12 games a season, each and everyone is of equal importance.

“Everyone says oh that game is just versus Tarleton State (example), until you lose that game and it is a serious problem. We have to take our opponent each and every week with the same preparation, SMU is a good team and we will be ready,” said Dykes.

Dykes was elated with the student turnout this past Saturday. Over 6,000 students turned out, with many of them staying for the second half, even given the lopsided score.

Senior corner back Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson had high praise for SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai. The two were high school teammates at Midway High School in Waco, Texas.

“I’m really happy for the success that Mordecai has been able to achieve. He’s a great quarterback, but we’ll be ready for the test next Saturday. 11 AM kickoffs do not bother me, I wake up early. Said Hodges-Tomlinson. “I think we’re all ready for Funky Town versus D Town”.

Dykes believes it is important for teams that are close to each other to play each other, every season, as it is great for all of the surrounding communities to experience game day. He jokingly mentioned that it was the reason USC will play in the Big 10, because of their location.

Another stat that Dykes was aware of is that TCU is 0-11 against SMU, Kansas State, Iowa State, and West Virginia, combined since 2018. He will look to change that narrative this season.

An injury update on quarterback Chandler Morris is that he has begun the rehab process and the time table for his return remains the same.

As of now TCU has no plan to watch SMU’s game together this weekend. Dykes said that they’ll get the game film near midnight on Saturday and their staff will be up burning the “midnight oil” prepping for practice on Sunday.

