Staff Predictions Roll in as Cyclones Blow into Fort Worth
Two weeks ago, the TCU Horned Frogs (6-2, 3-2) overcame their case of Appalachian Affliction, but now face another ailment - Cyclone Syndrome. (Thanks to Seth for his brilliantly written diagnoses!)
TCU has had challenges in recent years beating the Iowa State Cyclones (5-4, 2-4 Big 12). The Cyclones blow into Fort Worth on Saturday for a must-win game for both teams. Iowa State is trying to shake off its four-game losing streak, while if TCU wins out, there are scenarios that have them playing in the Big 12 Championship Game.
TCU holds a slight edge, 9-6, all-time against Iowa State. However, the Cyclones have won five of the last seven matchups.
This week, our staff is all unanimous in their picks, with the Frogs coming out victorious. However, we predict it will be a tight game, as the average margin of victory is just seven points. We also expect a somewhat high-scoring game, as our average total predicted points is just over 54.
After the win two weeks ago, Brett maintains his top spot on our leaderboard, and he is the only one of us to be at 7-1 for the season. The majority of our staff, ten of them, are bunched right behind Brett at 6-2.
Staff Leaderboard after Week Ten
Place
Name
Wins
Losses
Closest
Cumulative Differential
1
Brett
7
1
4
92
2
JD
6
2
2
123
3
Carson
6
2
1
133
4
Ryder
6
2
1
162
5
Nick
6
2
0
102
6
Ryann
6
2
0
122
7 (tie)
Tori
6
2
0
125
7 (tie)
Zion
6
2
0
125
9
Davis
6
2
0
140
10
Mac
6
2
0
153
11
Nate
6
2
0
206
12
Ian
5
3
0
105
13
Barry
5
3
0
133
14
Andrew
5
3
0
149
15
Seth*
1
2
0
36
* Writers who joined the staff after Week One
Staff Predictions - The TCU Horned Frogs vs. the Iowa State Cyclones
Andrew Bauhs (5-3) - TCU 23-21
Barry Lewis (5-3) - TCU 31-27
Brett Gibbons (7-1, four closest predictions)- TCU 31-24
Carson Wersal (6-2, one closest prediction) - TCU 24-20
Davis Wilson (6-2) - TCU 24-17
Ian Napetian (5-3) - TCU 31-24
JD Andress (6-2; two closest predictions) - TCU 34-21
Mac Walters (6-2) - TCU 42-28
Nate Cross (6-2) - TCU 38-35
Nick Girimonte (6-2) - TCU 32-25
Ryann Zeller (6-2) - TCU 31-21
Ryder Solberg (6-2, one closest prediction) - no prediction for Week 11
Seth Dowdle* (1-2) - TCU 31-24
Tori Couch (6-2) - TCU 27-20
Zion Trammell (6-2 - TCU 31-24
*Seth joined our team after the season began.
Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.
What's Next?
This game will be played on Saturday, November 8, at 2:30 pm CT. It will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas and can be seen on FOX.