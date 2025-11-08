Killer Frogs

Staff Predictions Roll in as Cyclones Blow into Fort Worth

It's the games in November you remember. Our writers make their picks as the Horned Frogs host Iowa State on Saturday.

Barry Lewis

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) throws a pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) throws a pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
In this story:

. November 8, 2025. TCU - Iowa State. 466. 2:30 p.m.. 5-4, 2-4 Big 12. 461. FOX. 6-2, 3-2 Big 12

Two weeks ago, the TCU Horned Frogs (6-2, 3-2) overcame their case of Appalachian Affliction, but now face another ailment - Cyclone Syndrome. (Thanks to Seth for his brilliantly written diagnoses!)

TCU has had challenges in recent years beating the Iowa State Cyclones (5-4, 2-4 Big 12). The Cyclones blow into Fort Worth on Saturday for a must-win game for both teams. Iowa State is trying to shake off its four-game losing streak, while if TCU wins out, there are scenarios that have them playing in the Big 12 Championship Game.

TCU holds a slight edge, 9-6, all-time against Iowa State. However, the Cyclones have won five of the last seven matchups.

This week, our staff is all unanimous in their picks, with the Frogs coming out victorious. However, we predict it will be a tight game, as the average margin of victory is just seven points. We also expect a somewhat high-scoring game, as our average total predicted points is just over 54.

After the win two weeks ago, Brett maintains his top spot on our leaderboard, and he is the only one of us to be at 7-1 for the season. The majority of our staff, ten of them, are bunched right behind Brett at 6-2.

Staff Leaderboard after Week Ten

Place

Name

Wins

Losses

Closest

Cumulative Differential

1

Brett

7

1

4

92

2

JD

6

2

2

123

3

Carson

6

2

1

133

4

Ryder

6

2

1

162

5

Nick

6

2

0

102

6

Ryann

6

2

0

122

7 (tie)

Tori

6

2

0

125

7 (tie)

Zion

6

2

0

125

9

Davis

6

2

0

140

10

Mac

6

2

0

153

11

Nate

6

2

0

206

12

Ian

5

3

0

105

13

Barry

5

3

0

133

14

Andrew

5

3

0

149

15

Seth*

1

2

0

36

* Writers who joined the staff after Week One

Staff Predictions - The TCU Horned Frogs vs. the Iowa State Cyclones

Texas Christian University Horned Frogs wide receiver Major Everhart (3) makes a move around the WVU safety.
Oct 25, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs wide receiver Major Everhart (3) makes a move around West Virginia Mountaineers safety Derek Carter Jr. (13) during the second quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Andrew Bauhs (5-3) - TCU 23-21
Barry Lewis (5-3) - TCU 31-27
Brett Gibbons (7-1, four closest predictions)- TCU 31-24
Carson Wersal (6-2, one closest prediction) - TCU 24-20
Davis Wilson (6-2) - TCU 24-17
Ian Napetian (5-3) - TCU 31-24
JD Andress (6-2; two closest predictions) - TCU 34-21
Mac Walters (6-2) - TCU 42-28
Nate Cross (6-2) - TCU 38-35
Nick Girimonte (6-2) - TCU 32-25
Ryann Zeller (6-2) - TCU 31-21
Ryder Solberg (6-2, one closest prediction) - no prediction for Week 11
Seth Dowdle* (1-2) - TCU 31-24
Tori Couch (6-2) - TCU 27-20
Zion Trammell (6-2 - TCU 31-24

*Seth joined our team after the season began.

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.

What's Next?

This game will be played on Saturday, November 8, at 2:30 pm CT. It will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas and can be seen on FOX.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Barry Lewis
BARRY LEWIS

Barry is the managing editor/publisher of TCU Horned Frogs On SI and oversees a team of 15+ writers, photographers, and podcasters covering all 22 of TCU’s sports. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include Big 12 Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. He is a frequent guest on one of the many podcasts that TCU Horned Frogs On SI writers host covering football, baseball, basketball, and other sports. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has represented TCU Horned Frogs On SI at the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, Big 12 Football Media Days, and Big 12 Basketball Media Days. Barry has followed TCU sports since the Jim Wacker days. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.

Home/Football