TCU at Kansas: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

The #17 ranked Horned Frogs are now 4-0 coming off a huge win against Oklahoma. They will head to Lawrence, Kansas to play #19 Kansas who is also undefeated and ranked. Kansas is coming off a 14-11 win against Iowa State. Will the TCU team continue to role and remain undefeated? The Frogs are set to play Kansas in Lawrence on Saturday, October 8, at 11 A.M. CDT.

Oddsmakers likely have given TCU the edge because the Horned Frog offense continues to roll, and the defense is holding opponents. The Frogs are also listed higher because they are higher in the rankings. The oddsmakers have the over/under set at 67.5 points. For fans of either team, this could be a very exciting and intense game as ESPN College GameDay announced they will head to Lawrence for the first time. TCU is looking to pick up right where they left off and continue to roll over opponents, and Kansas is looking to continue their excellent start to the season and remain undefeated. TCU has adopted Coach Sonny Dykes's new game plan, which seems pretty impressive. However, Kansas has also finally got the ball rolling, and their team looks like a different Kansas team than what we are used to.

TCU will look to Max Duggan to continue to shine and repeat what he has now done against Colorado, Tarleton, SMU, and Kansas. Duggan and the offense absolutely ran over Oklahoma last game, where they won 55-24. Duggan threw 302 yards with three touchdowns and also had 116 rushing yards. As for Kansas, they will turn to their Quarterback Jalon Daniels. Daniels has had an outstanding year thus far.

The Carter Boys are off to a good start and have been exciting to watch. They will look to take care of business in Lawrence this weekend.

Betting Trends for both teams:

TCU is 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of TCU's last 5 games

TCU is 5-1 in their last 6 games

TCU is 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games against Kansas

TCU is 9-1 in their last 10 games against Kansas

Kansas is 8-0 against the spread in their last 8 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Kansas' last 6 games

Kansas is 5-0 in their last 5 games.

I think we can officially say the Frogs have adopted Sonny Dykes as their coach. The Frogs have improved on all sides of the ball. So look for this game to be a close one and a very exciting one to watch.

The pick: TCU -6, Over/Under 67.5 points.

