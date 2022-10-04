Skip to main content
TCU at Kansas: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

Tony Beblowski/KillerFrogs

TCU at Kansas: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

The TCU Horned Frogs are -6 favorites over Kansas in the odds for their Week 6 game. Get an analysis of the point spread and over/under.

The #17 ranked Horned Frogs are now 4-0  coming off a huge win against Oklahoma. They will head to Lawrence, Kansas to play #19 Kansas who is also undefeated and ranked. Kansas is coming off a 14-11 win against Iowa State. Will the TCU team continue to role and remain undefeated?  The Frogs are set to play Kansas in Lawrence on Saturday, October 8, at 11 A.M. CDT. 

Oddsmakers likely have given TCU the edge because the Horned Frog offense continues to roll, and the defense is holding opponents. The Frogs are also listed higher because they are higher in the rankings. The oddsmakers have the over/under set at 67.5 points. For fans of either team, this could be a very exciting and intense game as ESPN College GameDay announced they will head to Lawrence for the first time. TCU is looking to pick up right where they left off and continue to roll over opponents, and Kansas is looking to continue their excellent start to the season and remain undefeated. TCU has adopted Coach Sonny Dykes's new game plan, which seems pretty impressive. However, Kansas has also finally got the ball rolling, and their team looks like a different Kansas team than what we are used to.

TCU will look to Max Duggan to continue to shine and repeat what he has now done against Colorado, Tarleton, SMU, and Kansas. Duggan and the offense absolutely ran over Oklahoma last game, where they won 55-24. Duggan threw 302 yards with three touchdowns and also had 116 rushing yards. As for Kansas, they will turn to their Quarterback Jalon Daniels. Daniels has had an outstanding year thus far.

The Carter Boys are off to a good start and have been exciting to watch. They will look to take care of business in Lawrence this weekend.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Betting Trends for both teams:

  • TCU is 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games
  • The total has gone OVER in 4 of TCU's last 5 games
  • TCU is 5-1 in their last 6 games
  • TCU is 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games against Kansas
  • TCU is 9-1 in their last 10 games against Kansas
  • Kansas is 8-0 against the spread in their last 8 games
  • The total has gone OVER in 4 of Kansas' last 6 games
  • Kansas is 5-0  in their last 5 games.

I think we can officially say the Frogs have adopted Sonny Dykes as their coach. The Frogs have improved on all sides of the ball. So look for this game to be a close one and a very exciting one to watch.

The pick: TCU -6, Over/Under 67.5 points.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

In This Article (2)

Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs defensive lineman Caleb Fox (90) tackles Oklahoma Sooners running back Tawee Walker (29) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Mem'ries Sweet

The Rules Reconsidered: Targeting The Target

By Tyler Brown
Clint OU 1
Football

WATCH! TCU Fans During the 2022 Oklahoma Football Game

By Ryann Zeller
USATSI_19156703_168396157_lowres
Football

TCU Football: Duggan Receives Multiple National Accolades

By Barry Lewis
logo_ntow
Football

TCU Football: Cheez-It Bowl National Team Of The Week

By Barry Lewis
TCU Emari Demercado runs the ball against Oklahoma on October 1, 2022
Football

Football Poll Watching: Week 6: Here Come The Frogs

By Barry Lewis
USATSI_19107409
Football

TCU Football Week 6 Opponent Lookahead: Kansas Jayhawks

By Brett Gibbons
Fans storm the field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium after Kansas defeated Iowa State 14-11
Football

Big 12 Football Week 5: Kansas Remains Undefeated

By Barry Lewis
Volleyball Week 5
More Sports

TCU Women's Volleyball: Frogs Come Back to Beat West Virginia

By Zion Trammell