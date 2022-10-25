TCU at West Virginia: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

The Horned Frogs have moved up a spot this week and are now ranked No. 7 according to the latest AP Poll and 7-0 overall; this is the first time they have gone 7-0 since 2017. They are coming from another comeback win over a challenging and ranked Kansas State team. The Frogs won 38-28 after scoring 28 unanswered points. Both Kansas State and TCU fought until the very end.

TCU will head on the road and travel to Morgantown to take on West Virginia. WVU is coming off a big loss to Texas Tech where the Mountaineers lost 48-10. Will TCU continue with the momentum and be ready to take care of business against WVU and move to 8-0, or will West Virginia come out ready to upset the Frogs and hand them their first loss? The Frogs are set to play the Mountaineers on Saturday, October 29, at 11 A.M. CDT.

Oddsmakers have given TCU the edge in this matchup because the Horned Frogs are undefeated, and they will be playing a West Virginia team who has struggled this season. The Frogs are also listed higher because they are one of the top scoring offenses in the nation. The oddsmakers have the over/under set at 69 points. This game should be very exciting for both teams, because TCU wants to keep their eyes set to possibly winning the Big 12 and maybe even reaching the College Football Playoffs. As for West Virginia, they have their eyes set on possibly making a bowl and knocking off a top ten ranked team. TCU will look to get started early and be more consistent, and West Virginia will look to limit mistakes. Sonny Dykes' new culture at TCU has seemed to flourish. We will have to see if the Carter Boys will keep that culture up and keep winning.

TCU will continue to look to Max Duggan as he has sparked confidence in this offense. Duggan has continued to look great and fight for the team. They will also look for the offense to continue to shine and repeat what they have now done against the last seven teams. Duggan and the offense had an impressive game against Oklahoma State. Duggan threw for 280 yards with three touchdowns. Wide Receiver Quentin Johnson has also been a key factor in TCU's success this season. Last game Johnson had four receptions good for 74 yards and a touchdown. And, Let's not forget about what Running Back Kendre Miller has done for this Horned Frog team. Last game, Miller had 29 carries good for 153 yards and two touchdowns. As for WVU, they will turn to their Quarterback JT Daniels who has been pretty solid for the team, the team as a whole just has not been able to put it all together. TCU will have to be careful because West Virginia has the talent and can be a tricky team.

The Carter Boys are continuing to shine and play at a high level. They will look to take care of business on the road this weekend.

Betting Trends for both teams:

The total has gone under in 12 of West Virginia's last 15 games.

West Virginia is 2-10 against the spread in their last 12 games in the month of October.

TCU is 14-6 against the spread in their last 20 games.

TCU is 7-0 overall this season.

West Virginia is 3-4 overall this season.

Morgantown is always a tough place to play at, but the Frogs should be used to it by now, as their stadium has been very loud this season setting many attendance records. This game should be a fun one to watch.

The pick: TCU -7, Over/Under 69 points.

The spread and over/under are according to SI Sportsbook

