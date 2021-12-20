Ranking TCU Football's Best Games of the 2021 Season

2021 brought plenty of excitement to the TCU Horned Frogs even though they came up short of a bowl game. This season saw the departure of TCU legend Gary Patterson, one of the year's biggest upsets nationally, and games decided in the final seconds.

But which ones were the best? The sweetest? The ones you walk away from wanting to relive?

Take a look below.

TCU's Five Best Games of 2021

5. Week 12 vs. Kansas

Kicker Griffin Kell kicks the game winning field goal against Kansas at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Nov. 20. © Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

A win is a win and wins are hard to come by.

Kansas was coming hot off one of the biggest upsets of the season when they upended Texas the week before and that's a tough team to beat. The Jayhawks came in strutting and really handed it to the Frogs in the first half.

It took staving off a furious Kansas comeback in the final minutes of the game for TCU to secure the victory. Kicker Griffin Kell sealed the deal with a game-winning field goal after a thrilling drive with just six seconds left on the game clock.

The Frogs should have had a touchdown on more than one occasion, but one was called back due to a penalty. The Jayhawks fought valiantly at the one yard line, keeping TCU from getting in.

Yes, we know it's a win against Kansas, but it goes down in the official records as a last-second win, and that's what we're taking it as.

TCU 31, Kansas 28

4. Week 5 vs. Texas

A swarm of Horned Frogs close in on Texas running back Bijan Robinson at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Oct. 2. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Hang on– just hear me out.

During a long college football season, you have to view teams in windows. For example, this Week 5 Texas team was not the same as Week 11. The Texas team that walked into Amon G. Carter this Saturday was a very good team.

Of course, it hurt to see Longhorn standout Bijan Robinson run for over 200 yards but, to be fair, no one stopped this guy all season long.

Max Duggan was sacked just one time and TCU as a whole took good care of the football. The victory was there to be had and it was a thrilling game. From an impartial standpoint, this was a very exciting football game.

As always when Texas comes to town, the Carter was jumping. It was a beautiful day. Sure, it wasn't a win, but this was one of the more memorable TCU games this season.

Texas 32, TCU 27

3. Week 6 at Texas Tech

TCU offensive linemen celebrate a 52-31 win over Texas Tech at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock on Oct. 9. © Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Any time you win a rivalry with a trophy involved, it's a good day. The Saddle Trophy was reinstated in 2017 after being lost in 1970. Along with the trophy, the West Texas Championship moniker was also reintroduced.

This was TCU's most convincing win over an FBS opponent this season. Their 52 points were a season high, the Frogs ran for a ridiculous 394 yards on the ground, and it was wire-to-wire TCU.

Kendre Miller led the crew with 190 yards on just 12 carries and scored three times– a pretty good outing.

Maybe as impressive, TCU held Texas Tech without a passing touchdown despite 41 attempts to do so.

TCU 52, Texas Tech 31

2. Week 2 vs. Cal

Quarterback Max Duggan lunges for a touchdown against California at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Sept. 11. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A thrilling win at home against a team (at the time) thought to be formidable nationally, and a back-and-forth finish? Yes, please.

Duggan tossed three touchdowns, second-most on the season, and added 71 yards on the ground, also second-most on the season.

With four minutes left, Cal made it a ballgame with a methodical 75-yard drive capped by a short touchdown. The Golden Bears needed the two-point conversion, which TCU stopped to seal the deal. While those at Amon G. Carter Stadium may have skipped a few heartbeats, the thrill of a victory like this one is always worth the anxiety.

At this point of the season, TCU was also flirting with the AP Top 25, receiving 103 votes and being just two spots removed.

The good times.

TCU 34, Cal 32

1. Week 10 vs. #12 Baylor

Fans storm the field to celebrate TCU's 30-28 upset win over #12 Baylor at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Nov. 6. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

I mean, could it be anything else?

TCU's win over eventual conference-champion Baylor– who was making a push at the College Football Playoff, mind you– was heard around the world. Fans stormed the field, a freshman phenom stepped in and lit the Bears' defense up, and we did it all in interim Jerry Kill's first game. Likely, this game landed him his job at New Mexico State.

This transcends the 2021 season, this is one of TCU's greatest wins in recent memory.

It was so good, we don't even need to talk about what happened a week later.

TCU 30, #12 Baylor 28

