#8 TCU Releases Depth Chart: Week 8 vs. #17 Kansas State
If it ain't broke then don't fix it. Offense is clicking. Defense is shutting everything down. Max Duggan racks up another Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. I don't see why Coach Sonny Dykes and his staff would change anything up right now. This Horned Frog team is happy to be were they are right now, and they definitely want more. The players want more. The coaches want more. The city of Fort Worth wants more. More wins and to show that TCU football is back. On the injury report, Marcel Brooks is out for the rest of the year and set to have surgery.
Here is this weeks depth chart:
Offense
WR-X
1 Johnston, Quentin
00 Conwright, Blair
88 Brown, Quincy
WR-Z
18 Williams, Savion
87 Nowell, Blake
7 Hudson, Jordan
WR-Y
12 Spivey, Geor'Quarius
80 Rogers, D'Andre
81 Curtis, Chase
WR-H
4 Barber, Taye
11 Davis, Derius
27 Henderson, Gunnar
TE
19 Wiley, Jared
84 DiNunzio, Dominic
47 Ware, Carter
QB
15 Duggan, Max
16 Jackson, Sam OR 2 Morris, Chandler
RB
33 Miller, Kendre Jr.
3 Demercado, Emari
17 Battle, Trent
9 Bailey, Emani
LT
77 Coleman, Brandon
55 Rochester, Robby
71 Williams, Marcus
LG
79 Avila, Steve
76 Hayes, Garrett
58 Barlow, Altrique
75 Brown, Brannon
CENTER
56 Ali, Alan
52 Dotson-Oyetade, Ezra
RG
78 Harris, Wes
53 Lanz, John
66 Bolticoff, Noah
RT
74 Coker, Andrew
68 Nichols, Michael
72 Lott, Jasper
Defense
DE
98 Horton, Dylan
90 Fox, Caleb
44 Ellison, Colt
NT
52 Williams, Damonic
99 Misi, Soni
91 Mitchell, Tymon
DE
95 Cooper, Terrell
93 Ellis III, George
96 Uguak, Lwal
WLB
57 Hodges, Johnny
33 Armstrong, Thomas
MLB
6 Hodge, Jamoi
19 Banks, Shadrach
SLB
13 Winters, Dee
34 Marcheselli, Zach
CB
1 Hodges-Tomlinson, Tre'Vius
2 Stewart, Kee'yon
SS
3 Perry, Mark
4 Obiazor, Namdi
FS
26 Clark, Bud
14 Camara, Abe
CB
24 Newton, Josh
21 Daniels, Noah
18 Burdine, Ish
NB
28 Bradford, Millard
15 Foster, Josh
SPECIAL TEAMS
PT
31 Sandy, Jordy
97 Black, Easton
PK
39 Kell, Griffin
99 Laminack, Luke
KO
39 Kell, Griffin
99 Laminack, Luke
LS
42 Matiscik, Brent
98 Frederic, Logan
H
31 Sandy, Jordy
97 Black, Easton
PR
11 Davis, Derius
4 Barber, Taye
KR
11 Davis, Derius
4 Barber, Taye
3 Demercado, Emari
19 Banks, Shadrach
