Miles Grabs Spot on Wooden Award Midseason Watch List

Olivia Miles added another midseason honor to her ever-growing resume as she made the John R. Wooden Award Top 25 Midseason Watch List.

The 5-foot-10 graduate guard has been tabbed to the midseason Wooden Award list for the fourth straight season, which is presented annually to the nation’s top player by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

A panel of national collegiate basketball experts selected the Top 25 Midseason Watch List, which will condense to a late-midseason top 20 in February. The Wooden Award national ballot is cast in March from a list of 15 finalists.

Miles is the fifth player in TCU program history to appear on the midseason Wooden Award watch list. Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince both made the 2025 Wooden Award national ballot as did fellow All-American Sandora Irvin in 2005. In 2011, All-American Helena Sverssdottir earned a spot on the midseason watch list.

The 2025-26 season is already proving to be a historic one for Miles. She is averaging a career high in points per game (19.3), assists per game (7.7), rebounds per game (7.5) and steals per game (2.1) while shooting 52 percent from the field. In four Big 12 Conference games, Miles has averaged 23 points per game and scored a career-high 31 points in an overtime loss at Utah.

The month of December provided plenty of memorable moments as Miles posted four triple-doubles in a five-game stretch from Dec. 6-31. Only 2020 Wooden Award winner Sabrina Ionescu had logged four triple-doubles in a month before Miles achieved the feat. Miles also set the Big 12 single-season record in the category and moved into third place all-time in NCAA history for career triple-doubles (10) behind Ionescu (26) and Caitlin Clark (11).

Based on Miles’ current pace, she could become the first men’s or women’s Division I player in the 21st century to average at least 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals per game in a season. Miles ranks top five nationally in assists per game (7.75) and top 10 in total assists (124). Miles needs 22 assists to reach 800 for her career and is closing in on TCU’s single-season record of 204 set by Van Lith last season.

Up Next

Miles and No. 13 TCU will take on Arizona State on Sunday, Jan. 11 inside Schollmaier Arena. The game will be televised on ESPN+ and broadcast on KTCU 88.7 FM.

