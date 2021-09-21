September 21, 2021
TCU releases depth chart for week 4 vs. SMU Mustangs in the Battle of the Iron Skillet
After coming off a bye week, TCU looks to keep it rolling after a good comeback win versus California.
© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Battle of the Iron Skillet returns to Fort Worth this week. The TCU Horned Frogs will face the SMU Mustangs, Saturday, September 25 at 11 a.m. For the Frogs, this week's depth chart has not changed too much over the first two games with the same starters and some new additions to the depth chart. 

Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

OFFENSE

QB: Max Duggan, Matthew Downing, Chandler Morris, Sam Jackson

RB: Zach Evans OR Emari Demercado OR Kendre Miller OR Daimarqua Foster

WR (X): Savion Williams, Quincy Brown

WR (Z): Quentin Johnston, Marcel Brooks, Blake Nowell

WR (SL): Blair Conwright, Geor’Quarius Spivey, D’Andre Rogers

WR (H): Derius Davis, Taye Barber, J.D. Spielman

TE: Carter Ware, Dominic DiNunzio, Jasper Lott

Left Tackle: Obinna Eze, Kris Dike

Left Guard: John Lanz, Brandon Coleman

Center: Steve Avila, Coy McMillon

Right Guard: Coy McMillon, Garrett Hayes

Right Tackle: Andrew Coker, Michael Nichols

DEFENSE

DE: Ochaun Mathis, Colt Ellison

DT: Earl Barquet, Patrick Jenkins, Terrell Cooper

DT: Corey Bethley, Kenny Turnier OR Soni Misi

DE: Dylan Horton, Landyn Watson

MLB: Dee Winters, Shadrach Banks

SLB: Wyatt Harris, Jamoi Hodge, Zach Marcheselli

CB: C.J. Ceasar II, Keontae Jenkins, Donavann Collins

CB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Zimbalist Odhams, Ahmonte Watkins

FS: Bud Clark, Michael Onyemaobi, Da’Veawn Armstead

SS: La’Kendrick Van Zandt, Josh Foster, D’Arco Perkins-McAllister

WS: T.J. Carter, Nook Bradford, Abraham Camara

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Griffin Kell

P: Jordy Sandy, Dillon Jones

KO: Griffin Kell

H: Jordy Sandy

LS: Antonio Ortiz

KR: J.D. Spielman, Derius Davis

PR: Derius Davis, J.D. Spielman

