TCU Football: Week 4 Depth Chart vs. SMU

It's the Battle of the Iron Skillet. It's time to gear up and get ready for war. Coach Sonny Dykes makes his return across the Metroplex to face Horned Frogs long-time rival and the former school he used to coach. Coach is going to need every weapon he has to take down this high powered SMU offense. So the Horned Frogs will need hands on deck to face up against the Mustangs.

Here is this weeks depth chart:

OFFENSE

WR-X

1 Johnston, Quentin 00 Conwright, Blair 88 Brown, Quincy

WR-Z

18 Williams, Savion 87 Nowell, Blake 7 Hudson, Jordan

WR-Y

12 Spivey, Geor'Quarius 80 Rogers, D'Andre 81 Curtis, Chase

WR-H

4 Barber, Taye 11 Davis, Derius 27 Henderson, Gunnar

LT

77 Coleman, Brandon 55 Rochester, Robby 71 Williams, Marcus

LG

79 Avila, Steve 76 Hayes, Garrett 58 Barlow, Altrique 75 Brown, Brannon

OC

56 Ali, Alan 52 Dotson-Oyetade, Ezra

RG

53 Lanz, John 78 Harris, Wes 66 Bolticoff, Noah

RT

74 Coker, Andrew 68 Nichols, Michael 72 Lott, Jasper

TE

19 Wiley, Jared 84 DiNunzio, Dominic 47 Ware, Carter

QB

15 Duggan, Max 2 Morris, Chandler RS SO/TR 16 Jackson, Sam RS FR

RB

33 Miller, Kendre JR 3 Demercado, Emari RS SR/TR 17 Battle, Trent 9 Bailey, Emani

DEFENSE

DE

98 Horton, Dylan 90 Fox, Caleb 44 Ellison, Colt

NT

52 Williams, Damonic 99 Misi, Soni 91 Mitchell, Tymon

DE

95 Cooper, Terrell 93 Ellis III, George 96 Uguak, Lwal

WLB

57 Hodges, Johnny 33 Armstrong, Thomas

MLB

6 Hodge, Jamoi RS 19 Banks, Shadrach

SLB

13 Winters, Dee 34 Marcheselli, Zach

CB

1 Hodges-Tomlinson, Tre'Vius 2 Stewart, Kee'yon

SS

3 Perry, Mark 4 Obiazor, Namdi

FS

26 Clark, Bud 14 Camara, Abe

CB

24 Newton, Josh 21 Daniels, Noah 18 Burdine, Ish

NB

28 Bradford, Millard 15 Foster, Josh

SPECIAL TEAMS

PT

31 Sandy, Jordy 97 Black, Easton

PK

39 Kell, Griffin 99 Laminack, Luke

KO

39 Kell, Griffin 99 Laminack, Luke

LS

42 Matiscik, Brent 98 Frederic, Logan

H

31 Sandy, Jordy 97 Black, Easton

PR

11 Davis, Derius 4 Barber, Taye

KR

11 Davis, Derius 4 Barber, Taye 3 Demercado, Emari 19 Banks, Shadrach

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.