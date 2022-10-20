TCU Football Excited But Job Not Finished

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes was excited on Tuesday. The fact that he has led the Horned Frogs to an unbeaten 6-0 mark in his first campaign cannot be understated. However, he wasn't ready to reflect on the success they have had, in his eyes, the job is absolutely not finished.

"The next six-seven weeks are going to define how this season will be looked at, if we rest on our success now, no one will care in December," said Dykes.

Quarterback Max Duggan has been the talk of the town this season. After Chandler Morris was injured in the Frogs first game against Colorado, Duggan has taken back his starting role and hasn't looked back.

Duggan was named the Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week after he had a total of 343 offensive yards and three touchdowns in the double overtime stunning win over Oklahoma State.

Offensive lineman Wes Harris has been teammates with Duggan throughout his entire TCU career. The senior had nothing but good things to say about the leader of the Horned Frogs offense.

"I've voted Max for team captain for all four of the past four seasons, if that tells you what his character is like. The kid has his head on straight and he's a great leader," said Harris.

Duggan also moved into third place all-time in TCU passing yards with 7,511. His one yard rushing touchdown on Saturday allowed him to move past Andy Dalton in the Frogs' record books with a total of 23 rushing touchdowns.

The injury concern for TCU is at a now stretched thin linebacker core. Senior linebacker Marcel Brooks has undergone season ending knee surgery after sustaining an injury versus Oklahoma State. Linebackers Dee Winters and Johnny Hodges will have to step up to bridge the gap.

The win over a highly ranked Oklahoma State team moves the Horned Frogs to the number eight ranking in the country. The narrative has changed from underdog to the evil villain with the target now on TCU's back.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.