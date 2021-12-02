TCU Football: 2022 Schedule Announced

Skip to main content
    December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    The Frogs open on the road at Colorado and will have six home games next season

    The Big 12 Conference recently released the 2022 football schedule. The Horned Frogs will begin the Sonny Dykes era on Sept. 3 at Colorado against the Buffaloes.

    TCU's 2022 home debut will be the following Saturday, Sept. 10, when it hosts Tarleton's first-ever meeting with the Texans. After a Sept. 17 bye week, the Horned Frogs will close their non-conference schedule with a Sept. 24 at the SMU Mustangs. 

    TCU's conference slate kicks off on Oct. 1 with a home game against Oklahoma. The Horned Frogs eleventh season in the Big 12 is sure to be exciting with new head coach Sonny Dykes and the addition of his staff of coaches. Kickoff times and TV schedules are TBA.

    2022 TCU Football Schedule

    Sept. 3 - at Colorado
    Sept. 10 - Tarleton
    Sept. 24 - at SMU
    Oct. 1 - Oklahoma*
    Oct. 8 - at Kansas*
    Oct. 15 - Oklahoma State*
    Oct. 22 - Kansas State*
    Oct. 29 - at West Virginia*
    Nov. 5 - Texas Tech*
    Nov. 12 - at Texas*
    Nov. 19 - at Baylor*
    Nov. 26 - Iowa State*

    Home games in Bold played at Amon G. Carter Stadium

    All Times TBD

    *Big 12 Conference Game

