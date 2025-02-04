Killer Frogs

TCU Football 2025 Schedule Released

The 2025 schedule is finally here as the Horned Frogs will face 11 Power Four opponents.

Zion Trammell

Nov 23, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) throws a pass before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
/ Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Big 12 announced the team's full 2025 schedule Tuesday morning, and TCU fans can start marking their calendars for next season.

The Horned Frogs will begin the year on the road in Chapel Hill as they will take on UNC on September 1st with the debut of legendary head coach Bill Belichick. The other two non-conference games include a matchup with Abilene Christian on September 13th and a battle with the reigning ACC runner-ups in SMU at home on September 20th.

The conference schedule presents its fair share of tough matchups with the reigning Big 12 champion in Arizona State. The Horned Frogs will travel to Tempe (Sept. 27), Kansas State (Oct. 11), West Virginia (Oct. 25), BYU (Nov. 15), and Houston (Nov. 22).

The home conference games will be against Colorado (Oct. 4), Baylor (Oct. 18), Iowa State (Nov. 8), and Cincinatti (Nov. 29).

TCU's open dates will be on September 6th and November 1st.

Here is the full 2025 schedule:

Sept. 1 at North Carolina, 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Sept. 13 vs Abilene Christian

Sept. 20 vs SMU

Sept. 27 at Arizona State

Oct. 4 vs Colorado

Oct. 11 at Kansas State

Oct. 18 vs Baylor

Oct. 25 at West Virginia

Nov. 8 vs Iowa State

Nov. 15 at BYU

Nov. 22 at Houston

Nov. 29 vs Cincinnati

Here is the full Big 12 schedule

Zion Trammell
ZION TRAMMELL

Zion Trammell graduated from TCU in 2023 with a degree in sports broadcasting and a minor in journalism.

