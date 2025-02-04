TCU Football 2025 Schedule Released
The Big 12 announced the team's full 2025 schedule Tuesday morning, and TCU fans can start marking their calendars for next season.
The Horned Frogs will begin the year on the road in Chapel Hill as they will take on UNC on September 1st with the debut of legendary head coach Bill Belichick. The other two non-conference games include a matchup with Abilene Christian on September 13th and a battle with the reigning ACC runner-ups in SMU at home on September 20th.
The conference schedule presents its fair share of tough matchups with the reigning Big 12 champion in Arizona State. The Horned Frogs will travel to Tempe (Sept. 27), Kansas State (Oct. 11), West Virginia (Oct. 25), BYU (Nov. 15), and Houston (Nov. 22).
The home conference games will be against Colorado (Oct. 4), Baylor (Oct. 18), Iowa State (Nov. 8), and Cincinatti (Nov. 29).
TCU's open dates will be on September 6th and November 1st.
Here is the full 2025 schedule:
Sept. 1 at North Carolina, 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Sept. 13 vs Abilene Christian
Sept. 20 vs SMU
Sept. 27 at Arizona State
Oct. 4 vs Colorado
Oct. 11 at Kansas State
Oct. 18 vs Baylor
Oct. 25 at West Virginia
Nov. 8 vs Iowa State
Nov. 15 at BYU
Nov. 22 at Houston
Nov. 29 vs Cincinnati
Here is the full Big 12 schedule
