TCU Football: Kickoff Against North Carolina Moved To Labor Day Night
For the second straight season, the TCU Horned Frogs will have a stand-alone game during college football's Week One matchup.
TCU's opening game has been moved to Labor Day Night, Monday, September 1st, at 6:30 p.m. CDT against North Carolina. This will be Bill Belichick's first game as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.
TCU finished the 2024 season 9-4, winning six of its last seven games to end on a high note. It will be led by veteran quarterback Josh Hoover, who finished sixth in the country in passing yards.
This will be the second time in three years (2023 Deion Sanders) that Sonny Dykes will face off against a Head Coach making his D1 Football debut, and UNC will be one of 11 Power Four opponents next season.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.