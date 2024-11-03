TCU Football at Baylor: Halftime Report
It's the Bluebonnet Battle in Waco with the TCU Horned Frogs (5-3, 3-2) playing the Baylor Bears (4-4, 2-3) meeting for the 120th time.
First Half Highlights - TCU at Baylor:
TCU won the toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. And the Frogs did nothing with that, going three-and-out to start the game. Baylor's opening drive was stopped thanks to a sack by Johnny Hodges.
A Baylor punt pinned the Frogs at their own 5-yard line. It only took seven plays for TCU to drive the 95 yards for the touchdown, thanks to two Josh Hoover passes - a 28-yard pass to Savion Williams and a 40-yard pass to DJ Rogers two plays later. Jordyn Bailey put the Frogs on the board with a one-handed 8-yard catch from Hoover. Score: TCU 7 - Baylor 0, 6:42 1st Quarter
With that score, TCU extended a scoring streak going back to 1991:
Baylor wasn't behind for long. They took the ensuing kickoff and drove down the field, with Bryson Washington running it in from 8 yards to put Baylor on the board. Score: TCU 7 - Baylor 7, 1:48 1st Quarter
Frogs would stall near midfield on their next possession, forcing a 34-yard punt by Ethan Craw. Baylor would only run six plays on their next possession. Frogs would take over at their own 19-yard line with 11:46 left in the half. On 3rd and long on the Frog's possession, Williams was wide open and would have had a clear path into the endzone, but could not hold onto the long bomb from Hoover. TCU would punt once again.
Baylor would go 64 yards on only four plays, capped off by a 40-yard rush up the middle by Washington. Isaiah Hankins would miss the PAT. Score: TCU 7 - Baylor 13; 8:41 2nd Quarter
TCU had some decent plays on the next drive but had to settle for a Kyle Lemmermann field goal. His first attempt of 41 yards was good, but was negated by a delay of game penalty. He made the next attempt from 46 yards out. Score TCU 10 - Baylor 13; 5:18 2nd Quarter
Baylor went three-and-out on their next possession. TCU would begin the next drive at their own 32. Nine plays later, Jeremy Payne would push his way into the endzone on a 17-yard run. However, the touchdown was reviewed. It was determined he was down short of the goal line. Two plays later, Hoover, on the keeper, would get it across. Score - TCU 17 - Baylor 13; 0:50 2nd Quarter
Baylor would drive down the field in the last minute, helped by a pass interference call on the Frogs. Baylor was unable to get out of bounds on the last catch and time expired.
Halftime Score - TCU 17 - Baylor 13
Key Players of the First Half:
- Jordyn Bailey - Had an amazing one-handed catch to put the Frogs on the board with an 8-yard grab from Hoover midway through the first.
- Johnny Hodges - Sacked Robertson on the Bears' opening drive on 3rd down, forcing Baylor to punt.
- Josh Hoover - Went 14-of-20 for 187 yards and one touchdown. He also had a 1-yard rushing touchdown at the end of the half. And the most amazing stat of the half - he had ZERO turnovers.
- Sawyer Robertson - Went 10-of-18 for 90 yards with no interceptions.
- DJ Rogers—Had a 40-yard catch on TCU's second drive, which put the Frogs in a good position for the first touchdown.
- Bryson Washington - Had 99 yards on 12 carries, including two touchdowns.
- Savion Williams - Had 62 yards on five receptions. He also took several direct snaps and ran the ball four times for 27 yards. His 28-yard reception on the Frogs' second drive was part of a 7-play, 95-yard scoring play.
Halftime Stats:
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Total
TCU
7
10
17
Baylor
7
6
13
Team Stats
TCU
Baylor
First Downs
12
15
Third Down Efficiency
4-8
4-8
Fourth Down Efficiency
0-0
0-0
Total Yards
247
214
Passing Yards
187
90
Rushing Yards
60
124
Turnovers
0
0
Times Sacked
0
1
Penalties
4-40
3-25
