TCU Football at Baylor Staff Predictions and Game Previews
The TCU Horned Frogs (5-3, 3-2) travel to Waco on Saturday to take on their rival the Baylor Bears (4-4, 2-3). The game is at 7 p.m. at McLane Stadium and can be seen on ESPN2.
This will be the 120th meeting between the two programs. TCU has played Baylor more than any other opponent. It is also in the Top 15 of most-played rivalry games in FBS and is the second-longest-running rivalry in the Big 12, only behind Kansas/Kansas State, which has played 122 times. TCU holds a 59-53-7 advantage in the rivalry's history. TCU is 30-24-1 when playing on the road in the series.
Our staff believes it will be a one-score game. Most of the staff picked TCU, but a couple of the team think the win will go to the Bears. Our average point differential is less than five points.
Last week, thanks to TCU's late comeback, 14 of us won. Mac came the closest with his prediction of TCU 38—Texas Tech 35 (the final was TCU 35—Tech 34). Brett remains at the top of our leaderboard with a 5-3 record, one closest prediction, and four games picked within ten points of the final score. Brett, however, is only one of two of us who predicted a Baylor win. If the Frogs pull out the victory, he will lose his spot on the leaderboard.
Staff Predictions - TCU at Baylor
Andrew Bauhs (3-5) - TCU 31-30
Barry Lewis (4-4; one closest score) - TCU 31-30
Brett Gibbons (5-3; one closest score) - Baylor 34-31
Caleb Sisk (4-4; one closest score) - TCU 13-10
Carson Wersal (4-4) - TCU 28-24
Davis Wilson (4-4) - TCU 34-28
Ian Napetian (2-6) - TCU 31-28
JD Andress (5-3; one closest score) - TCU 41-28
John Anthony (4-3; one closest score) -
Mac Walters (5-3; one closest score) - TCU 42-38
Nate Cross (5-3; one closest score) - TCU 27-24
Nolan Ruth (4-4; one closest score) - TCU 35-24
Ryann Zeller (5-3) - Baylor 34-28
Tanner Johnson (2-6) - TCU 31-28
Tori Couch (5-3) - TCU 30-23
Tyler Brown (5-3; one closest score) - TCU 6-0
Zion Trammell (4-4) - TCU 30-27
Previewing the TCU at Baylor
All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:
Dear Baylor- Our Weekly Letter to our Opponent
How to Watch, Listen, and Get Game Updates - TCU at Baylor
Big 12 Week 10 Matchups and Predictions
Big 12 Week 10 Power Rankings
Big 12 Week 10 - Which Games to Watch
Player Profile - WR J.P. Richardson
Midweek Press Conference - Week 10
Betting Odds - TCU at Baylor
TCU Depth Chart - Week 10
Baylor Depth Chart - Week 10
Know Your Foe - Key Players from Baylor to Watch
Keys to the Game - TCU at Baylor
Predicting the Big 12 Championship Game and 12-team Playoff - Week 10
Big 12 Coaches Hot Seat Index - Week 10
Big 12 Game of the Week - Week 10 - Texas Tech at Iowa State
