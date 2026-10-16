KillerFrogs is taking TCU’s remaining regular-season matchups to the virtual field.

Starting this week, we’ll run a weekly simulation using EA SPORTS College Football 27 to see how the Horned Frogs fare against their next opponent. First up is Baylor and the Revivalry.

It’s a massive game for both programs in real life. For a closer look at the actual matchup, read our Baylor scouting report .

As for the video game? Frog fans might want a different ending.

All scores, statistics and game observations below come from the video game simulation, not an actual TCU–Baylor game.

How the Virtual Revivalry Played Out

TCU didn’t fare well in our first simulation, falling 46-35 to Baylor in a high-scoring game.

DJ Lagway helped keep Baylor’s offense moving, while running back Dawson Pendergrass delivered the biggest individual performance with 148 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Jaden Craig threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns for TCU, but the Frogs couldn’t keep pace with Baylor’s 23-point fourth quarter.

Simulated Score by Quarter

KillerFrogs' TCU vs Baylor Simulated Score by QTR 2026, EA SPORTS College Football 27 | KillerFrog.com graphic

The teams were tied after the first quarter before Baylor took a 20-14 halftime lead. TCU entered the fourth quarter trailing just 23-21, but the Bears pulled away in the final period.

TCU’s Simulated Player Statistics

Craig completed 34 of 48 passes, spreading the ball among several targets. Jordan Dwyer, Jeremy Scott and Ka’morreun Pimpton each finished with nine receptions.

Jeremy Payne gave the Frogs a productive rushing performance, gaining 108 yards on 18 carries.

KillerFrogs' TCU Simulated Stats, TCU vs Baylor, EA SPORTS College Football 27 | KillerFrogs.com graphic

KillerFrogs' TCU Simulated Defensive Leaders, TCU vs Baylor, EA SPORTS College Football 27 | KillerFrogs.com graphic

Baylor’s Simulated Player Statistics

Lagway completed 22 of 28 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown, adding 43 yards on the ground.

Pendergrass was the difference-maker. His 26 carries produced 148 yards and three touchdowns, giving Baylor a reliable way to keep its offense moving.

KillerFrogs Baylor Simulated Offensive Stats, TCU vs Baylor EA SPORTS College Football 27 | KillerFrogs.com graphic

KillerFrogs' TCU vs Baylor Simulated Defensive Leaders EA SPORTS College Football 27 | KillerFrogs.com graphic

What We Saw in the TCU vs Baylor Simulation

Lagway looked comfortable directing Baylor’s offense, but Pendergrass was the player TCU couldn’t contain. The Bears consistently opened running lanes, and their lead back took advantage.

At times, Baylor’s blocking created holes big enough to drive a semi through. TCU piled up tackles, but too many came after the Bears had already gained valuable yardage.

Baylor’s defense also contributed a pick-six, intercepting an ill-advised cross-body throw from Craig and returning it for a touchdown.

TCU had its own offensive highlights. Payne averaged 6.0 yards per carry, Craig threw three touchdown passes, and five receivers contributed to a 311-yard passing performance. Those numbers kept the Frogs competitive, but they weren’t enough to overcome Baylor’s finish.

The virtual result puts the spotlight on a familiar football question: Can TCU make enough stops while sustaining its own offense? For the real-world statistical picture, see our TCU–Baylor preview by the numbers .

And if you need something with considerably more purple optimism, Dear Baylor has you covered .

TCU @ Baylor 2026 EA SPORTS College Football 27 | KillerFrogs.com graphic

The video game gives this round to Baylor. Now we’ll see whether the real Horned Frogs can deliver a better ending.

What do you think? Is the simulation onto something, or does it owe Frog fans a rerun?

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