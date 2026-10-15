Baylor is one of the hottest teams in the Big 12. Winners of their last four games, the Bears enter Saturday’s matchup against TCU at 4–1 overall and 2–0 in conference play.

From 5–7 last season to 4–1 now, what is different about this 2026 Baylor team?

Baylor Has Plenty of Offensive Weapons

In the Bears’ two conference games, their offense has shown two different sides.

Against Colorado, Baylor finished with 337 yards of total offense in a game where neither offense consistently found its rhythm. The Bears leaned on their defense and special teams before delivering a timely touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

Against Arizona State, Baylor’s offense looked unstoppable. Whether running or passing, the Bears mowed down the Sun Devils with 564 yards of total offense in a 55–19 win.

In Tempe, Arizona, Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway threw for 306 yards and four touchdowns against the Arizona State Sun Devils. | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor wide receiver Gavin Freeman might be one of the most underrated players in college football. You may know him from his highlight against Colorado, when he hurdled a group of defenders and stuck the landing.

Freeman’s play goes beyond one highlight. Through Baylor’s first five games, he has 42 receptions for 479 yards and two touchdowns.

His ability to do damage from the slot and turn short completions into bigger gains could be tough for TCU to handle. The Frogs will have to zero in on Freeman and tackle well when the ball finds him.

Along with Freeman, Baylor’s running game features a four-headed monster. Running backs Dawson Pendergrass, Caden Knighten, Ryelan Morris and Michael Turner have shared responsibilities.

Against Colorado, Pendergrass led the team with 17 carries for 84 yards. The following week against Arizona State, Turner led Baylor with 10 carries, while Knighten and Morris each rushed for 84 yards.

While the running back room has several quality players, the backs have had limited involvement in the passing game. Each of those four backs has five receptions through Baylor’s first five games, and none has reached 30 receiving yards or caught a touchdown pass.

That describes their production so far, but it does not mean TCU can ignore them as receiving options.

For more about Baylor’s performance against Arizona State, read Jason Phillips’ film breakdown of the Bears’ big road win.

The running game gives Baylor options, but the Bears become much more difficult to defend when quarterback DJ Lagway gets going.

Baylor Will Go as Far as DJ Lagway Can Take It

After Week 1, I was ready to write off Lagway. His poor performance against Auburn left a bad impression.

The Florida transfer dealt with an ankle injury and missed two games before returning against Colorado. Since then, his production has given Baylor reason for optimism.

In his two conference games, Lagway has completed 44 of 79 passes for 527 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Those numbers produce a college passing efficiency rating of 134.26.

Against Arizona State, he threw four touchdown passes and added a rushing touchdown.

He is giving Baylor opportunities to finish drives.

The Bears’ ability to threaten teams through the air and on the ground makes them a challenge TCU must account for. The Frogs cannot focus so heavily on one part of the offense that they allow the other to take over.

And when Baylor’s offense has needed help, its defense has been able to provide it.

How Good Is Baylor’s Defense?

In Baylor’s two conference games, opponents have converted just seven of 30 third-down attempts, or 23.3%.

In six opposing red-zone trips during those games, the Bears have allowed only one touchdown.

They have also accumulated eight sacks for a loss of 65 yards.

The statistics go on, but here’s the truth: pretty dang good.

Against Colorado, Baylor made life difficult for the Buffaloes, who used both Julian Lewis and Isaac Wilson at quarterback. The Bears recorded five sacks and held Colorado to 13 points.

Against Arizona State, Baylor held the Sun Devils to two field goals in the second half.

The Bears also forced three turnovers in that game, recovering two fumbles and intercepting a pass. Their offense scored 55 points, but the defense helped turn a competitive first half into a comfortable win.

Baylor has held all five opponents to 20 points or fewer this season. TCU’s struggling offense will have to earn its opportunities.

Baylor’s Defensive Playmakers Can Bring Pressure

Through five games, two safeties sit atop Baylor’s sack leaderboard. Bo Onu and Daniel Cobbs lead the team with three sacks apiece.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears safety Bo Onu (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman likes to play aggressively, including bringing pressure from the secondary. Baylor can also generate pressure up front, where Garrick Ponder and Jordan Mack have two sacks each.

The Bears’ defensive front will be another tough test for TCU’s pass protection. Stunts, twists and pressure from different levels require the Frogs to communicate and handle their assignments cleanly.

The battle in the trenches could tell the tale of this game. Whether TCU’s offense can get going will hinge heavily on its protection and ability to keep quarterback Jaden Craig comfortable in the pocket.

The Frogs also need to put their best players in the best positions to succeed. Kari Ashley has become a dependable target when the offense needs a play.

His role is part of a larger story at the position. Read more about Sonny Dykes and TCU’s productive tight end room.

How Does the Bye Week Affect TCU and Baylor?

Both teams are coming off a week of rest.

For TCU, the break offered time to get back to the chalkboard and address what has gone wrong offensively.

The last time TCU entered a game following an open date, the Frogs beat Grambling State 63–7. Baylor presents a different challenge, but TCU again has had extra time to prepare.

The question is whether that preparation will show up on Saturday.

Seth Dowdle breaks down what the Frogs needed to accomplish in TCU Has to Win the Bye Week Before Baylor.

For Baylor, the break came after its biggest offensive performance of the season. The Bears have had time to regroup and refocus before a bitter rival comes to town.

TCU wants to show that the bye week helped fix its problems. Baylor wants to show that the week off did nothing to slow its momentum.

Who do you think will win? Which Baylor players will have the most impact on Saturday?

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