Dear Baylor We Brought Receipts and Tissues

Dear Baylor,

Well, look who’s calling it the Revivalry again.

You’re welcome.

Before we get to football, we need to discuss that little naming detour. The Bluebonnet Battle.

Good grief.

Yes, I know. Both schools’ student governments worked on it. They passed resolutions. They commissioned a trophy. There were announcements and people saying very nice things about everyone’s hard work.

Bless their hearts.

You took a rivalry with this much history, this much bitterness and this many people yelling while losing their minds and named it like a spring fundraiser.

Bluebonnets are lovely. I enjoy them beside the highway. I do not need them involved in my Baylor hatred.

The Revivalry was right there.

It had been right there for years.

And yes, we have receipts. KillerFrogs was still calling it the Revivalry in November 2023, the very week both schools unveiled the Bluebonnet Battle. Our Dear Baylor letter immediately mocked the flower-picking exercise.

Now you’re calling it the Revivalry again.

Welcome back. Some of us never left.

Baylor Tears Have a Permanent Home

At KillerFrogs, we don’t limit our Baylor commentary to one week in October.

We have infrastructure.

Our #BAYLORTEARS thread, started by TCUdirtbag on November 10, 2014, has accumulated roughly 39,000 replies and about 3 million views. It has reached 1,937 pages.

Almost 12 years of Baylor-related discussion.

And by “discussion,” I mean exactly what you think I mean.

Some people keep scrapbooks. Some collect stamps. We have a very long thread documenting the many reasons you remain our favorite school to beat.

That kind of commitment deserves recognition.

Possibly a plaque. Definitely another page.

Our tagline is “Lowering Office Productivity Since 1997.” I would like to personally thank Baylor for its contributions to that mission.

Rivalry between TCU & Baylor needs no explaining | Keith Robinson

Think of all the work that could have been completed while Frog fans were reading that thread.

Actually, don’t. That would be depressing.

The thread, however, is delightful.

We Remember the Scores

I know you have your favorite numbers.

Yes, 61–58. We know.

You have made absolutely certain that everyone knows.

That 2014 game still makes me mad, which is probably the nicest thing I will say about Baylor this week. You won it. It happened. Unfortunately, I cannot edit history.

But I can turn the page.

TCU 28, Baylor 21. Double overtime.

Cold. Wet. Miserable. And then considerably less miserable when it was over.

There are games you remember because you watched them. There are others you remember because your clothes never quite recovered.

That one belongs in both categories.

2016. TCU 62, Baylor 22. In Waco.

Sixty-two.

I just wanted to write it again.

I’m not an X’s and O’s girl, but I understand a 40-point difference. No film session necessary.

There was also 49–21 in Waco in 2012. And 45–22 in Fort Worth in 2017.

I could keep going. This is my letter.

Then came 2021. TCU 30, Baylor 28.

A difficult week for TCU. A coaching transition. Plenty of uncertainty.

And still, beating Baylor.

Sometimes football gives you exactly what you need.

But if we’re discussing moments that deserve a permanent place in the family album, we have to discuss 2022.

Bazooka.

One word. So many feelings.

The clock running. The field goal unit sprinting onto the field. Griffin Kell lining up for a 40-yard kick while the rest of us forgot how to breathe.

Then the kick.

TCU 29, Baylor 28.

Undefeated season intact. Waco suddenly a little quieter.

I am not qualified to explain everything that made that play work. I am fully qualified to watch it again.

And again.

You can keep the bluebonnets. I’ll take Bazooka.

Which One of Us Actually Won the Bye?

Now, before you accuse me of living entirely in the past, let’s talk about Saturday.

Both teams are coming off a bye.

You had time to rest. We had time to rest.

You had time to prepare. We had time to prepare.

We also had time to stare at our offense and ask some questions that were considerably less polite than “Have you considered trying something different?”

I love my Frogs. I also have eyes.

This season has not gone the way we wanted. The defense has given us reasons to believe. The offense has given us reasons to pace.

I would very much like to sit down.

Preferably while watching a TCU touchdown.

So I’m not going to pretend the rivalry itself fixes everything. It doesn’t. Neither does an open date on the schedule.

We spent the bye talking about getting better. Saturday is when we find out whether we did.

Can we finish drives? Can we stop giving away opportunities? Can we give our defense enough help to turn a good effort into a win?

I don’t need a complicated explanation.

I need points.

You, meanwhile, have had an extra week to prepare for the same team that has ruined quite a few perfectly pleasant Saturdays in Waco.

You’re welcome for those, too.

We’re Bringing a Bus You’re Bringing Drones

KillerFrogs Bus Trip to football game | Ryann Zeller for KillerFrogs.com

And I see you’ve arranged a drone show.

Up to 1,200 drones over McLane Stadium, with one display between the third and fourth quarters and another after the game. You’re billing it as the largest drone show ever staged at a college football game.

How thoughtful. We’re bringing a bus. You’re bringing aerial entertainment.

Any chance those things can spell out 62–22? Just asking.

I appreciate that your announcement calls it the Revivalry, too. Look at you, using the right name and everything.

This is why I want this game on the schedule every year. The scores we never let each other forget. The last-second kicks. The trash talk that apparently requires almost 2,000 pages of a forum thread.

When the Big 12 protected this matchup through realignment, it preserved something worth keeping. Then both student governments tried to dress it up with flowers, but we’ve covered that.

Now we get another Saturday to add to the history.

You’ve had a week off. We’ve had a week off. You’re feeling good about your team, and I’m hoping mine gives me a reason to stop pacing.

Beating Baylor wouldn’t fix everything about this season.

It would, however, improve my mood considerably.

So fire up the drones. We’ll load the bus.

See you in Waco.

Go Frogs,

KillerFrogs

P.S. The #BAYLORTEARS thread remains open. Please plan accordingly.