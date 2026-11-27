After missing out on a matchup last season, the TCU Horned Frogs were set to meet with the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Thanksgiving night in Lubbock, Texas.

The Horned Frogs came out red-hot in interim head coach Andy Avalos’ first game, but No. 11 Texas Tech took over in the second quarter and won 48–27.

Here are my takeaways and thoughts following the Frogs' final game of the season.

We'll Always Have the First Quarter

TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Major Everhart (3) rushes against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive linebacker John Curry (6) in the first half at Galaxy Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Horned Frogs had plenty of questions to answer this week leading up to the game: Would Schobel remain at quarterback? Could the team bounce back from the heartbreaking loss to Utah? How would they come out during a short week?

Perhaps more importantly than all of those, how would the Frogs respond to the firing of Sonny Dykes, and ending the season on the road against a potential College Football Playoff team?

The Frogs answered those questions early. They showed new wrinkles on offense, and the formations and play calls were working. A Red Raiders turnover helped TCU take a 10–0 lead.

Then, the second quarter happened.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

It was a complete collapse. The Red Raiders scored 27 unanswered points in the second quarter, including three touchdowns in quick succession. If that sounds familiar, think back to the Utah loss. This time, it happened before halftime.It was a complete collapse, and the Red Raiders scored 21 points in one minute and fifteen seconds. If that sounds similar, it's because it's nearly exactly what happened last week in the loss against Utah, except this time it was at the end of the half, not the game.

In a way, it was nearly a microcosm of the season. Momentary flashes of being good, but otherwise mistakes and struggles that are far too glaring to overcome, no matter the talent on the team. It's been consistent this year, and now it's amplified in the final game of the season, in heartbreaking fashion.

Soul-Searching Off-Season

TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) rushes against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive linebacker Ben Roberts (13) in the first half at Galaxy Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Frogs, this season was a major disappointment. Now the program is looking for a new head coach after firing Sonny Dykes.

The attention now turns to retaining the talent on the roster, including on the defensive side, but that conversation could also depend on who is hired and if Avalos remains to coach them another season. Offensively, quarterback Adam Schobel gave strong film to provide the new head coach with the option to potentially roll with him under center in 2027.

Minus the head coaching search, it's felt like every season since the 2022 magical run has been wrapped in soul-searching and figuring out an identity. Now, however, is paramount, as it will set the tone for what this program will look like under a new direction.

Thoughts From the Game

Texas Tech's A.J. Holmes Jr. pressures TCU quarterback Adam Schobel during a Big 12 Conference football game, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, in Galaxy Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Adam Schobel really impressed me in this one. He commanded the game well, navigated the pocket efficiently, and made solid throws. He was great at escaping pressure and throwing on the run, but I would have loved to see him keep his eyes downfield, as he missed a few open receivers while scrambling.

You could feel the shift in momentum in the stadium, and see a visible change in energy during the second quarter.

Just a tough way to end the year for TCU and now they enter a critical offseason cycle.