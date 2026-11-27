The Battle for the Saddle gave us Thanksgiving night football in Lubbock, and for 15 minutes the Frogs looked ready to spoil Texas Tech’s holiday.

Interim head coach Andy Avalos led the Horned Frogs into Lubbock to face No. 11 Texas Tech after TCU fired Sonny Dykes.

The Frogs came out fast, but the second quarter got away from them. Texas Tech led 27–10 at halftime.

TCU Builds a 10–0 First-Quarter Lead

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Adam Schobel (11) rushes against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive safety Brenden Jordan (7) in the first half at Galaxy Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That was one of the best 15 minutes of football that the Frogs have played all season. We saw some wrinkles in formations, new play calls, spreading the ball around, and a defense that continued to do the same thing they have all year.

Perhaps more importantly, that was some of the best blocking the offensive line has produced for the Frogs this year. They provided solid pockets, moved the line of scrimmage in the run game, and gave the offense an opportunity to move the ball.

The Frogs left points on the board on their opening drive when Adam Schobel was stopped on fourth-and-1 at the Tech 26. TCU recovered a muffed punt and got the field goal it missed out on the first time. Kyle Lemmermann hit from 33 yards to make it 3–0.

After forcing another Red Raiders punt, the Frogs scored when Adam Schobel found Ed Small in the corner of the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown. It was a methodical drive that featured a big gain from Landon Walker after he broke a tackle and put a nice spin move on a defender.

TCU would start the second quarter with a 10-0 lead.

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Texas Tech Scores 27 Unanswered in the Second Quarter

TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Utah Utes at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A big gain put Tech on the TCU side of the field, but the Frogs held the Red Raiders to a 54-yard Stone Harrington field goal. TCU still led 10–3.

A Schobel fumble and another big gain set the Red Raiders up in TCU territory. The defense held again, and Harrington’s 39-yard field goal cut the lead to 10–6.

The second quarter only got worse. Thomas Castellanos hit Kenny Johnson for a 19-yard touchdown to give Tech a 13–10 lead. Then the Red Raiders forced a Jeremy Payne fumble, and Castellanos found J’Koby Williams for a 21-yard touchdown on the next play to make it 20–10.

After another TCU three-and-out, Malcolm Simmons returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown. That made it 27–10, which held through halftime.

JD’s First-Half Takeaways

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Adam Schobel (11) runs the ball during the second half against the Utah Utes at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not a great half from the refs. Should have reversed the long catch by TTU and missed an intentional grounding for the Red Raiders' second field goal of the day. Just brutal there.

The defense was making Castellanos very uncomfortable, and he struggled to set his feet or find time to throw a pass. He started to find a flow near halftime, though.

Jamel Johnson would have had an interception but tripped over his feet when he was flipping his hips. Tough break.

Really like the flow of the offense. Taking the short gains and using the ground game to move the ball.

This is an inspired team in the first half. Really clean execution, really strong performance.

Completely different second quarter, especially once the turnovers started. Brutal sequence of events that can’t happen against a team like Texas Tech.

Follow TCU football on TCU Horned Frogs On SI. KillerFrogs has been covering the Frogs since 1997, and you can talk Battle for the Saddle with us in the Scott & Wes Frog Fan Forum.