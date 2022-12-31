TCU Football: CFP Halftime Report v. Michigan

First Half Analysis:

Receiving the first half kickoff, the Michigan Wolverines attacked with its rushing game right off the bat. An 54-yard rush from running back Donovan Edwards set up the Wolverines in TCU territory after just the first play from scrimmage.

With great field position early on it allowed quarterback J.J. McCarthy to work his magic. Miraculously escaping from the TCU pressure, McCarthy set up fourth and 2 at the two-yard line.

But Joe Gillespie's defense stopped the Wolverines version of the "Philly Special", forcing a turnover on downs with a sack by defensive end Dylan Horton.

On the ensuing Michigan possession, Bud Clark snatched it away from McCarthy, returning it for a pick-six, giving TCU the lead 7-0.

Early on the story was all about Gillespie's stellar defense. Able to contain the rushing game, the TCU defense turned its focus to stopping the passing game, limiting McCarthy to only one completion in his first four attempts.

With the Horned Frog offense taking the field, Max Duggan marched his team toward the end zone with a 12-yard rush, leading to a 21-yard completion to Jordan Hudson.

Setting up first and goal from the one, Duggan rushed it in, on the keeper, to extend the TCU lead to 14.

While the Wolverines were held quiet for the majority of the first half, McCarthy found tight end, Luke Schoonmaker for a 32-yard gain into TCU territory.

On a crucial third and 4, Dee Winters bursted through the Michigan offensive line to tackle Edwards for a loss of one. Despite the negative yardage, kicker Jake Moody split the uprights to put the Wolverines on the board with a 42-yard field goal.

But just as the Frogs offense took the field, Duggan threw an interception, caught by Ron Moore. On the ensuing play, McCarthy slung a 50-yard pass to Roman Wilson who was downed at the 1-yard line

Just as it seemed the Wolverines were clawing back, a fumble on the goal line saw the Frogs force a turnover on downs. Clark, who already snagged an interception, came up with the fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchback.

A couple drives later, Duggan rolled right and found Taye Barber for a six-yard score. The ensuing PAT from Griffin Kell extended TCU's lead to 21-3.

As the half came to an end, Moody nailed 59-yard field goal.

The Frogs defense has done a fair job at minimizing the passing game and has held strong throughout the first half. It has been a great game defensively for both teams, with the Frogs forcing two takeaways and the Wolverines forcing one.

TCU will receive the second half kickoff.

Key Players of the Game:

Max Duggan: 7/16 for 89 yards, interception, and a touchdown; 1-yard rushing touchdown; 6-yard touchdown pass

Kendre Miller: 7 rushes for 56 yards

Emari Demercado: 3 rushes for 27 yards

Jordan Hudson: 2 receptions for 34 yards

Quentin Johnston: 2 receptions for 36 yards

Derius Davis: 1 reception for 7 yards

Taye Barber: 6-yard touchdown reception

Bud Clark: 41-yard pick-six; fumble recovery in the end zone.

Dylan Horton: 3 sacks

J.J. McCarthy: 10/16 for 148 yards; 1 interception

Donovan Edwards: 14 rushes for 90 yards; 54-yard rush to open the game.

Roman Wilson: 2 receptions for 59 yards

Halftime Stats:

Scoring Summary Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Total Michigan 0 6 6 TCU 14 7 21

Team Stats Michigan TCU First Downs 10 11 Third Down Efficiency 1-6 4-7 Fourth Down Efficiency 0-1 0-0 Total Yards 221 202 Passing Yards 148 89 Rushing Yards 73 113 Turnovers Forced 2 1 Times Sacked 3 1 Penalties 1 (7) 2 (30)

