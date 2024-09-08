TCU Football Cruises to Shutout over LIU
Football is finally back in Fort Worth, and the students showed out in the home opener. On a Saturday night game against an FCS opponent, TCU's student attendance reached 6,153. That number is the fourth largest in school history and makes up nearly 50% of total enrollment. The excitement is high for this year's squad, and the Frogs did not disappoint as they walked away with a 45-0 win over Long Island.
TCU imposed their will early in this game scoring on six of their first seven possessions. Josh Hoover was surgical, completing 20 of his 25 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns. The sophomore also tied a school record for most consecutive completions in a first half with 14 set back in 2006. The first touchdown pass went to JoJo Earle, who made his season debut on Saturday. The other went to Chase Curtis in the beginning of the fourth from 18 yards out.
With all the success through the air came a balanced rushing attack. The Frogs ran for 154 yards with six different ball carriers. The leading rusher was Cam Cook, who ran for 60 yards and found the endzone three times. Dominique Johnson ran it seven times for 30 yards and a score.
As coach Sonny Dykes pointed out postgame, it is harder than ever to pitch a shutout in college football today. Under defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, the Frogs held an opponent scoreless for the first time since 2017. Namdi Obiazor picked up his first career interception in the third quarter.
While this win may not turn many heads, it was a great opportunity to tidy things up before they enter conference play. The red zone inefficiencies were a big problem last season and leaked into their week one win over Stanford. The results were much better this time around, as they found the endzone all six times. The Frogs were not penalized nearly as much as last week and did not give up a sack. It was a great win all around.
TCU improves to 2-0 on the season, and they will open up conference play next weekend when they host UCF at 6:30 on FOX.
