Week 3 TCU Football: DAWG of the Week - Jack Bech
Here we are again. Week 3 is officially over, and it’s time again for my DAWG of the week!
Going into this week, many knew it was going to be a tough game as our TCU Horned Frogs hosted the ever-talented UCF Knights. This game was anticipated by everyone this weekend, as both teams came into it undefeated after two weeks full of impressive performances.
The spread for the game was 2.5, and man, that spread was a pretty good prediction. Unfortunately, though, TCU wasn’t able to get it done, as the Knights scored a touchdown with 36 seconds remaining, and a last-second field goal by TCU to win the game didn’t go in.
With all that being said, it was a great game for many players, and my DAWG of the week for Week 3 is none other than…Jack Bech.
The senior wide receiver for the Horned Frogs had an outstanding game with nine catches for 200 yards and a touchdown. The veteran receiver averaged 22.2 yards per catch, and his longest reception was for 50 yards. It was a hard pick between Bech and star quarterback Josh Hoover. Hoover, though, was last week's DAWG of the week, so I had to give some love to Bech.
I can’t wait for next week, but as for now the Week 3 DAWG of the Week Is Jack Bech!
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.