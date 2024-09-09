TCU Football: DAWG of the Week - Josh Hoover
I’m here to introduce a new weekly feature called John's DAWG Of The Week. Every week, I will pick a player who had a great game or impacted the game in a way that just screams, “Man, he’s a DAWG.”
As we know, TCU whooped up on LIU this past Saturday, so for the inaugural DAWG of the week, I have chosen…Quarterback Josh Hoover!
Hoover played an outstanding game, passing for 267 yards and two touchdowns. However, the most impressive part of his stats is That He threw for 20/25 passing for a Quarterback Rating of 91.5.
In the first half, Hoover threw 14 consecutive receptions, which tied a TCU single-game record set by Jeff Ballard in 2006 against San Diego State. The 14 consecutive completions also tied for second overall, behind only the 16 by Casey Pachall over the 2011-12 seasons.
Hoover averaged 10.7 yards per pass and helped lead the team to a 45-0 victory over the LIU Sharks.
If I had done my DAWG for Week 1, Hoover would have been my choice then, as he passed for 353 yards, two touchdowns, and was 28/42.
Hoover is truly a bright spot on this team, and next week, I think he will be the catalyst for the Horned Frogs as they take on the UCF Knights. This game will show if Hoover has what it takes to lead this team, but for now, Josh Hoover is my Week 2 DAWG of the week.
