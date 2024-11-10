TCU Football Dominates Oklahoma State at Home
It was a fun night at Amon G. Carter Stadium as TCU enjoyed a 38-13 victory over Oklahoma State. The Frogs rolled from start to finish and it was arguably the most complete game on both sides that TCU has played all season.
TCU seized the lead right away with an opening drive field goal. A few possessions later, the offense broke through as Cam Cook scored a 18-yard touchdown to make it 10-0. A pair of touchdowns from Savion Williams helped the Horned Frogs build a 24-0 lead at halftime.
The Cowboys found a little life in the second half with a pair of touchdowns but it was too little too late. It has been tough sledding for Ollie Gordon this season. The junior running back made his return home and enjoyed one of his better games of the season. He ran it 25 times for 121 yards and a touchdown.
Both teams came in struggling to defend the run. If there was an opportunity to get multiple backs involved in the running game, this was it for TCU. They did just that as nine different players received a carry for a total of 186 yards. Cam Cook had seven carries for 47 yards and two scores. Jordyn Bailey took his lone touch 59 yards to the house as he sprinted up the left sideline.
It was also a personal game for J.P. Richardson, the former Oklahoma State receiver. Richardson transferred to TCU last season but obviously TCU didn't play the Cowboys. He finished with seven catches for 100 yards. Richardson said the win feels good but he still has a lot lof love for the players and coaching staff in Stillwater.
It was another tremendous game for the offense as they accumulated 468 total yards and didn't turn the ball over for the second consecutive week. Josh Hoover went 26-35 for 286 yards and a touchdown. The defense forced three turnovers for the first time since the 2022 CFP game against Michigan. Bud Clark was the standout as he led the team in tackles and picked up his second interception of the season.
It has been an utter collapse in Stillwater, Oklahoma this season. The Cowboys were once ranked inside the top 20. Fast forward to November and they are still searching for their first conference win.
On the TCU side, they improve to 6-4 and have clinched a bowl game for the first time since 2022. A lot of credit has to be given for their ability to turn things around and they have something significant to play for. While the standard has risen for many fans, a strong end to the year can hopefully bring optimism to this program for the bowl game and next season.
The Horned Frogs are off next week. Their next game will come at home on November 23rd against Arizona.
