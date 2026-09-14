The long-awaited return to Amon G. Carter Stadium brought plenty of hope as TCU bounced back with a dominant 63-7 victory over Grambling State in its home opener. The atmosphere was electric in Fort Worth as the Horned Frogs showed off their brand-new lights and offered a glimpse of what this team could become.

Was this a turning point for the Frogs, or was it simply the result of playing an overmatched opponent?

Maybe it was a little of both.

I remain hopeful that the season-opening loss to North Carolina was an outlier and that the team simply needed a reset. That is certainly possible with a new offensive coordinator, numerous transfers, a new quarterback and the unusual challenge of opening the season overseas.

The Frogs looked much more like the team many expected to see entering the season. Now, the challenge is carrying that momentum forward.

It is time to hand out the grades with a position-by-position look at what went right, what still needs work and which players stepped up when TCU needed them.

TCU Horned Frogs Offense

Quarterback: Grade A

This was a much better performance from Jaden Craig. He looked more like the player everyone expected him to be.

Craig appeared comfortable and used every part of his game, including his legs, which were largely absent against North Carolina. He also showed Horned Frog fans that he can stretch the field with the deep ball.

Craig completed 24 of 31 passes for 391 yards and four touchdowns while adding 53 rushing yards on eight carries. He did not turn the ball over and made a major step in the right direction.

The opponent must be considered, but this was exactly the type of performance Craig needed after Dublin.

Jaden Craig with a MONSTER 391 Passing Yard & 4 TD Day vs. Grambling😤@TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/i5eVnAB7gK — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) September 13, 2026

Recievers: Grade B

The receivers produced several impressive moments, but the group also had an alarming number of drops. TCU had several drops, including multiple deep passes that could have resulted in touchdowns.

The Horned Frogs were once again without starting outside receivers Jordan Dwyer and Dozie Ezukanma, but the mistakes remain concerning.

Terry Shelton dropped a deep pass from Craig near the end zone, while Jeremy Scott had a difficult drop near the red zone. Ed Small also let two screen passes get away.

Those mistakes may not determine the outcome against Grambling State, but they could prove costly against a Big 12 opponent.

Still, the receivers deserve credit for producing 391 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The route running was there. The hands must become more consistent.

Small deserves additional credit for continuing to step up when the Frogs need him. He finished with five receptions for 101 yards.

Running Backs: Grade A

TCU once again found consistency in its rushing attack. Success on the ground helped open the passing game and allowed Craig to settle into a rhythm.

The Horned Frogs handed the ball to seven different running backs and finished with 285 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Jeremy Payne led the group with 79 yards on only eight carries.

TCU will need this type of balance to succeed once conference play begins.

Tight Ends: Grade A+

The tight ends continue to receive targets, and they are showing why they should be an important part of the offense.

Kari Ashley delivered an outstanding performance with seven receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Ka’Morreun Pimpton added two receptions for 37 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown.

With Dwyer and Ezukanma unavailable, Ashley and Pimpton gave Craig two dependable targets and created difficult matchups for the Grambling State defense.

The tight ends may be one of the deepest and most dangerous position groups on TCU’s roster.

KARI ASHLEY TOUCHDOWN 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/5lSD4uofzl — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 13, 2026

Offensive Line: Grade A

TCU’s offensive line delivered a much stronger performance against the Tigers. The unit helped the offense produce 676 total yards while giving Craig ample time to work in the pocket.

The Horned Frogs averaged 7.7 yards per rushing attempt and allowed only one sack. Craig’s comfort was noticeable, and much of that credit belongs to the players in front of him.

The line will face significantly tougher tests, but this was an encouraging response after the struggles in Dublin.

Overall Offense Grade: A

TCU Horned Frogs Defense

Defensive Line: Grade B+

Grambling State finished with only 210 total yards and was held to 20 rushing yards on 28 attempts. The defensive front played a major role in taking away the Tigers’ rushing attack and making their offense one-dimensional.

TCU recorded two sacks and held Grambling State to 0.7 yards per carry. I would still like to see the defensive line generate more consistent pressure, but this was a solid performance.

Linebackers: Grade A

The linebacker corps entered the season as one of TCU’s biggest question marks, but the group has played well through two games.

The Frogs shut down Grambling State’s running game, holding the Tigers to just 20 yards on 28 attempts. Grambling State also converted only one of 14 third-down attempts and did not record a rushing first down.

It may have come against an FCS opponent, but holding any team to 20 rushing yards is an impressive night.

Secondary: Grade B

The secondary had a solid game overall, although Grambling State did find some success through the air early. A 62-yard completion set up the Tigers’ only touchdown of the night.

The group settled down as the game went on and finished with two interceptions. Teon Parks delivered the biggest defensive play of the night when he returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown.

TCU was also without Jamel Johnson, arguably its best defensive player, so some early adjustment was understandable.

The secondary responded well after Grambling State’s scoring drive, but the Frogs cannot give up those explosive plays once Big 12 competition begins.

Overall Defense Grade: B+

TCU Horned Frogs Special Teams:

Kicking: Grade A

Kyle Lemmermann did not play, but Nate McCashland stepped in and made all nine of his extra-point attempts.

TCU did not attempt a field goal, but McCashland did everything asked of him.

Punting: Grade A

John Hoyet Chance turned in another solid performance. He punted three times for 127 yards, averaging 42.3 yards per attempt, and placed two punts inside the 20-yard line.

He has been a reliable addition through the first two games.

Returners: Grade B+

The Frogs returned eight punts for 109 yards and two kickoffs for 45 yards.

There were no game-changing returns, but TCU averaged 13.6 yards per punt return and 22.5 yards per kickoff return. It was a solid night for the return units.

Overall Special Teams Grade: A

TCU Horned Frog's Overall Grade: A

After a disappointing showing in Dublin, the Horned Frogs responded in a major way against Grambling State.

The offense looked much more comfortable, Craig delivered the performance TCU needed, and the defense bounced back from a shaky stretch to dominate the second half. The Frogs outscored Grambling State 35-0 after halftime and allowed only 28 yards over the final two quarters.

It was not perfect. The receivers dropped too many passes, TCU lost a fumble at the goal line and the defense gave up an explosive play that led to Grambling State’s only touchdown. Those mistakes could be much more costly against stronger opponents.

But, TCU needed to look better after Dublin, and it did.

Now the Frogs have to prove they can do it again.

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