TCU Football: Head Coach Sonny Dykes Announces Coaching Updates
Tuesday morning, Head Coach Sonny Dykes announced that Julius Brown would be the cornerbacks coach and that Mitch Kirsch would be the tight ends coach. Brown enters his second year at TCU after he joined the Horned Frogs as a senior defensive analyst, while Kirsch began as an offensive graduate assistant under Dykes since the head coach was at SMU.
Brown's effect on a team is easily noticeable by the things he's accomplished at the previous schools he's coached at. Below are some of the accomplishments he's gathered over the years.
Washington (2023): Cornerbacks coach for the team that reached the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Fresno State (2021-22): Coached the hybrid "huskies" position, led a 10-win season, and was named the No. 2 recruiter in the Mountain West by 247Sports.
Texas Tech (2019): Helped the Red Raiders achieve their lowest points allowed per game since 2009.
Utah State (2016-18): Led an FBS-best defense in turnovers and interceptions.
Boise State (2014-15): Worked with Andy Avalos, coaching a secondary that ranked top five nationally in interceptions, with multiple players moving on to the NFL.
With an Andy Avalos led defense, Frog fans can look for Brown to have an immediate effect on the TCU defense.
Kirsch's role in a Dykes-led football team stems back when Coach Dykes coached at SMU. Kirsch was a consensus FCS All-American offensive lineman at James Madison, leading them to a 2016 FCS National Championship. The 2016 JMU graduate began his coaching career as an offensive assistant at St. John's High School in Washington D.C.
Kirsch signed a free-agent contract with the Chicago Bears after being selected as the Virginia Collegiate Athlete of the Year in 2017.
