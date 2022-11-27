Skip to main content

TCU Football: Horned Frogs Cap off Perfect Regular Season with Dominant Win Over Iowa State

In their final home game, TCU scored eight touchdowns to go 12-0.

TCU has been in a lot of close games this season including a game-winning field goal last week against Baylor. I'm not sure how many more close games Frogs fans can take. However, TCU didn't require any late-game heroics as they cruised to a 62-14 win over Iowa State

It was the final home game and Senior Night for the Frogs. Senior Max Duggan had a terrific game completing 17 of his 24 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns. It has been a remarkable season for Duggan and he's been an incredible leader for this group. 

The Frogs got off to a quick start against the number one defense in the Big 12. TCU drove 73 yards in nine plays finished off by a 19-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to Geor'Quarius Spivey. Kendre Miller added a 25-yard score to extend the lead to 17-0. Miller finished with 15 carries, 72 yards and two touchdowns. He has scored in every game this season. The offense looked much better this game and it was clear TCU missed Miller's services after he left last week's game. 

It's hard to believe Iowa State is the number one defense in the Big 12 given the score and their record, but the Frogs dominated. Duggan had a clean pocket all game and the running game complemented the passing attack well. 

The TCU defense was the one that showed up in this contest. They put the Cyclones' offense in a lot of long-yardage situations and also hauled in two pick-sixes. Millard Bradford got the first one to make it 24-0 and Josh Newton got the second. 

TCU dominated in all three phases today. It was never a contest and this was the kind of win TCU needed not only for themselves, but for the CFP committee. A common criticism is that the Frogs have to come back and can't get out to early leads but they silenced that noise quickly in this one. 

The Horned Frogs improve to 12-0 for the third time in its program history and the first Big 12 team to be 12-0 since Texas in 2009. They will have a date with Kansas State in the Big 12 championship in Arlington next week. That game is Saturday, December 6 at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium. With the Ohio State loss to Michigan, TCU will likely move up to No. 3 in the CFB rankings. The newest rankings come out on Tuesday, November 29.

