TCU Football: Horned Frogs Lose the National Championship in Blowout Loss

TCU made history in good and bad ways in the National Championship. On one hand, the Horned Frogs became the first school in Texas to make the CFP National Championship and the first time in program history since 1938. On the other hand, the 65-7 loss was the largest defeat in any FBS bowl game. On top of the fact that millions of people around the country watched this game, it's safe to say this loss will sting for awhile.

Georgia had control of this game from start to finish. The lone TCU touchdown came with 4:45 left in the first quarter when Max Duggan punched it in from two yards out. The Bulldogs would go on a 52-0 run.

Duggan finished the game completing 14 of his 22 passes for 152 yards and two interceptions. Stetson Bennett was surgical throwing for over 300 yards and six total touchdowns. He deserved the standing ovation as he finishes off a remarkable collegiate career as a champion.

Brock Bowers proved why he is one of the most impressive offensive skill players in the sport catching seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. Georgia did whatever they wanted. They had every possible advantage over the Frogs. The lack of big game experience showed for TCU and the Bulldogs have established themselves as a powerhouse.

With all that being said, this game doesn't change how I feel about this team. While the result was disappointing, this team accomplished something very few have. I think we should all take this time to recognize how incredibly difficult it is to make the CFP playoff, let alone the national championship. I saw a video of a guy saying they would do anything for their school to make the championship and our guys did it.

Against all odds and being stacked up against the most prestigious football programs in the country, they had answered the bell. Despite the blowout, we sent a message to the college football world all season long and we hope that the Horned Frogs are here to stay. I'm from California and more and more people recognize my school. Be proud to bleed purple. Frogs up.

