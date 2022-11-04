TCU Football: Keys To The Game Against Texas Tech

With the Frogs’ 41-31 victory in Morgantown against the West Virginia Mountaineers, Sonny Dykes became the first head coach in Big 12 history to start 8-0 in their first season in the conference.

Coach Dykes and TCU Football have yet another mountain to climb with Texas Tech coming into town on Saturday. Despite defeating the Longhorns in late September, the Red Raiders have dropped three of their last four games and sit 8th in the Big 12.

Coming off a 45-17 blowout loss to the Baylor Bears last week, Coach Joey McGuire will look to lead his team to victory against the Horned Frogs. In order for the Frogs to remain undefeated this season, it is imperative that the team executes on these keys to the game.

Establish the Running Game:

Kendre Miller has been on a tear this season and continues to show he is one of the premiere running backs in the country.

Against the Mountaineers on Saturday, the junior only collected a mere 12 carries but accumulated 120 yards and found the endzone. Miller has 851 rushing yards on the season, averaging 6.4 yards per carry and 106.4 yards per game. Not to mention he is also 3rd in the Big 12 in rushing touchdowns with 11.

For Miller and the Frogs to have success rushing the football, the offensive line must be impenetrable. If the TCU offensive line is able to stay strong and not collapse, it will also allow for Max Duggan to stay in the pocket and assess all his options.

Protect the Pocket:

Duggan has been firing on all cylinders this season and will be called upon yet again on Saturday against the Red Raiders.

The senior from Council Bluffs, Iowa has 2212 passing yards, averaging 276.5 per game. While Duggan has been slinging the ball, he has also been particularly sharp, completing 67% of his pass attempts.

Against the Mountaineers on Saturday, Duggan had lots of success picking apart the West Virginia defense. This can be credited to the offensive line’s ability to give the quarterback time and space to work in the pocket. Furthermore, being able to assess all his options, Duggan unleashed for 341 yards and three touchdowns.

Up against a Red Raider defense that allows an average of 217.9 passing yards per game, Duggan will have his work cut out for him. Despite this, the Horned Frogs will look to hand Texas Tech its fifth loss in a row.

Spread the Ball Offensively:

For the Horned Frogs to have success against the Red Raiders, it is crucial that they spread the ball offensively.

Last week against the Mountaineers, Quentin Johnston was heavily targeted early on, but following a lower leg injury, he saw his targets decrease. Despite this, Johnston still accumulated 76 yards on four receptions.

With Johnston’s possible injury in mind, the Frogs will have to utilize its other receivers including Taye Barber, Savion Williams, and Derius Davis. With players like Barber, the Frogs will be able to stretch the field, making space over the middle for Davis on crossing routes.

The Frogs will have another test on Saturday, but it is nothing this group can’t get past. It’s the best college football story of the year and these Horned Frogs aren’t showing any sign of slowing down.

