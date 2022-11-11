TCU Football: Keys to the Game at Texas

Head Coach Sonny Dykes and TCU Football will look for their tenth win this season when they travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

Coming off a victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in which the offense clinched the win late, the Horned Frogs will have to commit themselves to 60 minutes of hard-fought football to fend off the Longhorns.

Win the line of scrimmage:

The TCU offensive line struggled against the Red Raiders on Saturday, which caused an abundance of problems in regard to the execution of both the passing and rushing game.

Under pressure from a potent Texas Tech defensive line, Max Duggan found himself under a considerable amount of pressure in the pocket as it continued to collapse throughout the game.

This had a clear effect on Duggan who was unable to appropriately assess his options and stay in the pocket. As the passing game was held to the minimum, it forced TCU to focus on Kendre Miller.

Even early on, Miller had issues rushing the football–gaps weren’t opening up and the offensive line was getting bullied. Fortunately for the Frogs, the offensive line grew into the game as it progressed which allowed for Duggan and Miller to have more success offensively.

For Saturday’s matchup against the Longhorns, it is imperative the Frogs maintain a strong offensive line throughout the game.

Stretch the field with Quentin Johnston:

Without Quentin Johnston featuring against Texas Tech due to an ankle injury, the Frogs struggled to get the ball moving offensively. Johnston has not only provided the majority of the big plays down the field, but opened the game up for others as well.

Johnston is questionable to play Saturday. If he does play, and if the Frogs are able to utilize all of Johnston’s 6-4 frame down field, it will create space over the middle for receivers Derius Davis and Taye Barber on crossing and scissor routes. By adding depth to the offense, the Frogs won’t surrender into being too one-dimensional and predictable and can continue tearing defenses apart with their air-raid attack.

Contain Bijan Robinson:

Longhorns’ running back Bijan Robinson has been one of the most lethal offensive weapons in the Big 12 this season. The junior from Tucson, Arizona has accumulated 14 total touchdowns this season and hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

Coming off an explosive performance against Kansas State where he plowed for 209 rushing yards and a touchdown, Robinson will look to hit the century mark for the 8th-consecutive game when the Longhorns roll into Fort Worth on Saturday.

University of Texas running back, Bijan Robinson University of Texas

While the running back has established himself as one of the premiere ball carriers in the country, he can also provide with his catching abilities as he has over 300 receiving yards as well.

While the Frogs are going to have to stop Robinson, who is averaging 5.8 yards per carry, they will have to deal with a formidable Longhorn offensive line. For the Frogs to have success on Sunday.

