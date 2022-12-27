TCU Football: Keys to the Game vs. Michigan

With the Horned Frogs headed to the College Football Playoff, Sonny Dykes and his team are set to face Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Although a tall-task for these Horned Frogs, they are capable of making history if they manage to execute these keys to the game.

Pressure J.J. McCarthy

The Wolverines will undoubtedly be the Frogs’ toughest opponent yet as they are led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The sophomore from La Grange Park, Illinois led the Wolverines to a Big 10 championship.

McCarthy had a phenomenal season, completing 68.5% of his passes for 2,376 yards and 20 touchdowns. While McCarthy can throw, he is also a threat on the ground, as he rushed for 254 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Most convincingly, McCarthy led the Wolverines to a tremendous 45-23 victory over Ohio State in Week 12. Completing 50% of his passes, McCarthy threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Donovan Edwards, secondary option to Blake Corum, rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

While Blake Corum continues to recover from season-ending knee surgery, it will be McCarthy and Edwards leading the lines for Michigan.

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) and head coach Jim Harbaugh. Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo

As Michigan is a team that heavily relies on its ground game, it will be crucial for the TCU defense to pressure McCarthy and the Wolverine offensive line.

If the Frogs are able to win the line of scrimmage and put pressure on the pocket, they have a chance to upset McCarthy’s rhythm.

With defensive ends Dylan Horton and Tymon Mitchell the Frogs have an opportunity to pressure the edge of the offensive line. Furthermore, with quick linebackers including Dee Winters and Jamoi Hodge, the Frogs will look to contain McCarthy’s effect in and out of the pocket.

Spread the ball offensively

The heart and soul of this TCU Football team has been Max Duggan. After regaining his starting position early in the season, the senior from Council Bluffs, Iowa made a name for himself after a tremendous 2022 season, where he was ranked second in Heisman voting.

Max Duggan at the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP

Duggan’s stellar season comes with 3,321 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes. While remaining one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the nation, Duggan only threw four interceptions. Furthermore, averaging 255.5 passing yards per game, 2022 was Duggan’s most efficient season in the air.

He and his ability to spread the ball against Michigan will be crucial to the success of the TCU offense. While the Frogs will look to establish the running game, it is equally important they establish a rhythmic passing game early on.

Duggan will look to use his tremendous receiving core, led by projected first-rounder Quentin Johnston. The junior from Temple, Texas had 53 receptions for 903 yards and five touchdowns. Most recently, Johnston put up 139 yards off four receptions against Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship game.

While Johnston is Duggan’s primary target, the Frogs also have options in Taye Barber, Savion Williams, and the speedy Derius Davis. Look for Savion Williams to work the sidelines, while Barber and Davis work the middle of the field. The Frogs have had lots of success stretching the field with Johnston, leaving soft spots over the middle where Barber and Davis can converge on crossing routes.

Establish the running game

While Max Duggan and the Frogs have had success passing the ball this season, the ground game has been equally successful. Led by junior running back, Kendre Miller, the Frogs steamed its way through to the Big 12 championship game. Rushing for 1,342 yards and 17 touchdowns, Miller was a staple in the TCU offense. With seven games of 100 rushing yards, Miller established himself as one of the best backs in the nation.

While Miller is the headlining running back, Emari Demercado and Emani Bailey played massive roles as secondary options, combining for 822 total yards and eight touchdowns.

TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) Getty Images

Despite the trio of aggressive rushers, the Frogs struggled in their last game when they faced Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship in early December.

Despite the Frogs’ recent struggles with the rushing game, Duggan has provided yet another layer of depth to the Frogs’ offense. With 404 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, Duggan remains a threat on the ground. Furthermore, in his phenomenal game-tying drive, late in the 4th quarter of the Big 12 Championship, Duggan rushed for 95 yards and put the offense on his back.

But against the Wolverines, who only concede an average of 85.2 rushing yards per game, TCU must win the line of scrimmage and create holes for their running backs to exploit.

While coach Harbaugh and Michigan will come out strong, the Horned Frogs will look to make history in its first-ever College Football Playoff game.

