Forecasting the important players on the TCU Horned Frogs football roster for the 2026 football season at this stage of the year isn’t the easiest endeavor. While the roster isn’t necessarily in flux, the places on the depth chart absolutely are. Who’s starting at left tackle today could very well not be when the season begins in August, making any sort of projections about who is and who isn’t crucial to the team’s success a difficult task.

Still, it’s somewhat doable to know which players are going to make the biggest impacts on the field. These are the types of athletes who stick out right off the bat in the spring or who have already made major impacts throughout their time in college. Pinpointing who those people are isn’t necessarily the most difficult thing in the world.

It’s still important to remember that football is the ultimate team sport. Sure, one player can stand out above the rest and be more “important,” but if the whole unit isn’t cohesive, nothing matters.

Today, we’ll be walking through the 10 most valuable pieces on TCU’s roster. This article will focus on Nos. 10-6, with a companion piece later down the road analyzing Nos. 5-1.

10. Noah McKinney (OL)

Sep 9, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Noah McKinney (77) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s no secret that the offensive line is one of the most important position groups on the football field. For TCU, this is especially true given what offensive coordinator Gordie Sammis wants to do. His aim is to utilize the run game, which should hopefully open up the passing attack throughout a game.

With Noah McKinney, who transferred to TCU from Oklahoma State Cowboys football, the Frogs are getting a proven player who’s definitely capable of fitting into the scheme Sammis wants to run. That makes him extremely important — as all offensive linemen are. If McKinney isn’t what he needs to be, then the unit will have a hard time functioning.

9. Max Carroll (LB)

Max Carroll’s importance goes beyond individual production, instead stemming from his ability to effectively communicate with his teammates on and off the field.

Linebacker play is often the difference between a defense that bends and one that folds, breaks, or gets beaten — whatever way one wants to put it, linebackers are crucial to a defense’s success. Carroll’s ability to read plays quickly and tackle in space will be tested every week in the Big 12 Conference, which makes him an important piece on TCU’s team.

8. Markis Deal (DT)

Oct 25, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs defensive lineman Markis Deal (95) celebrates after a defensive stop during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Arguably no other player on the defensive line is going to be asked to do more than Markis Deal.

Perhaps that’s an exaggeration. Regardless, Deal is crucial to the Frogs’ success in 2026, as his ability to control the interior directly impacts both the run defense and the pass rush. If he can occupy blockers and win at the point of attack, it frees up linebackers — like Carroll — to flow and allows edge rushers to get more favorable matchups. On the other hand, if he gets moved off the ball, the entire structure of the defense has the possibility to break down.

Nobody wants that.

7. Zach Chapman (EDGE)

Sacks.

Those are the name of the game when it comes to edge rushers.

But pressure rate also matters, which makes Zach Chapman’s role a vital one.

TCU needs someone who can consistently disrupt timing, not just finish plays. The Frogs need to live in the range of 2.5-3 sacks per game as a team, and Chapman being responsible for 6-8 sacks and double-digit QB pressures would go a long way toward hitting that. Without a pass rush, opposing quarterbacks in the Big 12 will carve defenses up.

Again, nobody wants that.

6. Gil Jackson (CB)

Perhaps no player on TCU’s defense stood out more in the spring than Gil Jackson. Even during his brief stint of play in 2025, Jackson showed that he has the potential to be a star on TCU’s defense.

In many ways, Jackson is the swing piece in the secondary. If Jackson develops into a consistent starter and limits opposing receivers, TCU’s pass defense could elevate itself to an elite level. If not, then teams are going to attack the Frogs through the air, which is never fun.

What makes Jackson so crucial is his potential. Yes, there’s always a path for him to not live up to the hype, but that’s hearsay as of now. In the here and now, Jackson is a star in the making, which means that the Frogs should be in good hands at the cornerback position — even with some pieces departing.

Why These Players Could Define TCU's Ceiling in 2026

Projecting importance in May is never an exact science, especially in modern college football, where depth charts can shift quickly. Still, the players listed here represent some of the most important building blocks for TCU entering the 2026 season. Each player carries significant weight in shaping the Horned Frogs' success. And with Nos. 5-1 still to come, it's clear TCU's path toward competing near the top of the Big 12 will depend heavily on how these cornerstone pieces develop over the summer and into the fall.

Join the Discussion on KillerFrogs.com

TCU fans already have their own opinions on which players will matter most in 2026, and that debate will only intensify as fall camp approaches. From breakout candidates and transfer portal additions to position-to-position battles and Big 12 expectations, the conversation is already heating up. Join fellow Horned Frog fans (and some rivals) to discuss who belongs in the top 5, which players could surprise this season, and what this roster needs to do to compete for a conference title in 2026.