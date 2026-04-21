The TCU Position Battle That Could Shape 2026

The wide receiver position has never been a problem for TCU throughout the course of the Sonny Dykes tenure. Whether it be Quentin Johnston’s spectacular 2022 campaign that enabled him to be a first-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers, the two-headed monster that was Savion Williams and Jack Bech, or the dynamic Eric McAlister, the Horned Frogs have always prided themselves on having excellent pass catchers on the perimeter over the past several seasons.

But with the departure of McAlister to the NFL, the question of who that next big-time wide receiver for TCU will be is up in the air. In many ways, it’s that question that will define just how potent the Horned Frogs offense can be. Sure, the quarterback position is also a bit of a question mark — Jaden Craig is a known commodity, though it’s uncertain how he’ll perform at the FBS level — which affects how the receivers perform, positively or negatively. That said, if there were ever to be a season where a TCU receiver elevated himself above the rest, it’s reasonable to argue that 2026 would be the most ideal of them all.

Dwyer's the Leading Contender for "Top Dog"

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jordan Dwyer (7) catches the ball but cannot stay in bounds for the completion during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On paper, there are many candidates for the “breakout wide receiver” role, but there can only be one — at least in theory — that claims the top spot. Jordan Dwyer, a redshirt senior from Puyallup, Washington, is the obvious choice to find his footing as the top pass catcher in Fort Worth. In his first season as a Horned Frog, Dwyer showed flashes of brilliance, with his opening game performance against North Carolina taking the cake. He was overshadowed by McAlister’s brilliance for the most part, however, which put him on the back burner of a lot of people’s minds as the season came to an end. Still, Dwyer’s output was more than good enough, and his return was one of the many bright spots for TCU this past offseason. Should he elevate his game to another level, then there’s no doubt that he can be one of the best pass catchers Fort Worth has seen in a while.

But that’s definitely not a certainty. Add in the fact that there are other contenders for the top spot, and it becomes even muddier for Dwyer.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Terry Shelton (15) catches the ball against Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enter Terry Shelton, a redshirt freshman who, in brief game action, showed just how awesome he can be with the ball in his hands. His best moment came in the Alamo Bowl versus USC, where he caught two passes for 27 yards. That’s obviously not the most absurd production in the world, but it was the quality of the catches that really stood out. His performance throughout the spring has also drawn eyes.

Crowning Shelton as the top wide receiver on the team is probably a bridge too far at this exact moment — it’s hard to name someone who, when they’ve only caught three passes in their college career, though it’s easy to see why his talent is so heavily regarded by both TCU’s coaching staff and the fans. If Dwyer isn’t able to ascend to the level some think he can, then Shelton is right there to take up the mantle and (hopefully) lead TCU across the metaphorical finish line.

Watch Out for Everhart and Small

Oct 25, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs wide receiver Major Everhart (3) makes a move around West Virginia Mountaineers safety Derek Carter Jr. (13) during the second quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

If you thought Dwyer and Shelton were the only two options here, you’d be sorely mistaken. Several other key contenders exist on the roster, though these players are much longer shots. In other words, it would take quite a miracle if any of the following athletes are the Frogs’ leading receivers at season’s end.

Major Everhart, Dozie Ezukanma, and Ed Small all have experience playing in the purple and white. For Everhart, his breakout has been long in the waiting, and there would be no better time than the present for that to occur. Ezukanma is another intriguing figure. Just like Shelton, he saw limited action in 2025 but still showed some flashes that there was more to the eye. Then there’s Small, who, unlike the previous two receivers, played a big role in TCU’s offensive plans during this past season. If it weren’t for some unfortunate injuries, there’s no doubt that he would have been a larger piece of the puzzle than he otherwise was.

So, who’s going to be the top wide receiver for TCU in 2026? Right now, it’s hard to say, though Dwyer is definitely the guy based solely on superiority and past production. He would be the easy bet heading into fall camp. Still, there’s always room for more than one awesome receiver on a roster, and TCU would sure love to say that it’s a part of that club.