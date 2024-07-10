TCU Football: New Player Profile- Ken Seals
Football season is slowly—and might I say again, SLOWLY—approaching. With just 53 days until the TCU Horned Frogs kickoff, I thought it would be fitting to release a new player profile every day until the season begins.
Our first player in this series is Ken Seals, a kid from DFW who transfers back after spending the past three seasons at the helm for Vanderbilt. Seals grew up in Weatherford, TX, where he played football, garnering offers from around the nation before settling for the SEC.
While playing against what can be argued is the greatest conference for college football, Seals held his own and became the first true freshman to make his season debut as a starter in the SEC since 1972. While donning the Commodore uniform, Seals made 22 starts and holds the school record for career completion percentage at 60.5%. Seals is also seventh in the school's history with 4,292 passing yards and ninth with 28 touchdown passes.
Seals came to Fort Worth knowing he would have to battle for a starting job. He was able to get some good looks in the spring, but when the project started, Josh Hoover was out with a shoulder injury. Seals impressed some eyes and could go into the fall still battling for that spot, but he will be a veteran presence in a very young position group.
Regardless, Frog fans will need to watch the first week of fall to see who is trending as the starter. Seals will be looking to make some noise when practices begin.
