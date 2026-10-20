Jayden Taylor Discusses TCU Offer and What Matters Most in His Recruitment

Jayden Taylor is keeping TCU on his radar as the Louisiana offensive tackle evaluates his college football opportunities.

The 2028 prospect at St. Augustine in New Orleans told KillerFrogs’ Baileigh Sheffield that TCU assistant director of player personnel Chris Owens contacted him to discuss football and let him know the Horned Frogs were offering him a scholarship.

For Taylor, the opportunity carries a connection to his Dallas roots.

“I felt great when I heard it,” Taylor said. “TCU has always been on my college list because it’s close to home.”

Although he currently plays in Louisiana, Taylor said he is originally from Dallas. Attending college in Fort Worth would give him an opportunity to continue his football career near where he grew up.

That connection gives the Horned Frogs a personal point of appeal as he weighs his options.

How Jayden Taylor Could Fit at TCU

Taylor’s conversations with Owens have covered more than the scholarship offer. They also have given him a better understanding of how his strengths could translate to TCU’s offense.

“I’ve always looked at TCU coming up because I’m originally from Dallas,” Taylor said. “Chris let me know how I could fit into the offense because they utilize length and athleticism, which I believe are my two best traits.”

Taylor primarily plays offensive tackle and said he is comfortable lining up on either side of the offensive line.

“I can play at either right or left tackle,” Taylor said. “I haven’t explored much else besides that.”

His experience at both tackle positions gives him more than one potential role to discuss with college programs. For now, his conversations with TCU have centered on the length and athleticism he believes define his game.

Offensive line prospects have also been part of the Horned Frogs’ broader recruiting efforts, including those featured in TCU On SI’s spring practice recruiting coverage .

Academics Will Help Guide Taylor’s College Decision

While football is central to Taylor’s recruitment, he said academics will play a major role in choosing a university.

“Academics reigns supreme in my decision,” Taylor said. “I want to be confident in knowing I will earn a top notch degree that I can make good on later in life, because football is not forever.”

Taylor wants his college experience to prepare him for opportunities beyond the field. His eventual choice will involve finding a football fit while also identifying a school where he believes his education will serve him after his playing career ends.

That makes the academic side of his recruitment an important part of the conversations ahead. His priorities extend beyond where he might line up on Saturdays to what he can accomplish after college.

Taylor Plans to Take His Time Before Committing

Taylor said he has 18 offers and does not intend to rush his decision.

“I know I have plenty of time to commit,” Taylor said. “It’ll probably be sometime next summer.”

That timeline leaves room to learn more about the programs pursuing him and compare what each can offer academically and athletically.

TCU has already given him two reasons to stay interested: a connection to his Dallas roots and an explanation of how his skills could fit the offense.

As his recruitment continues, Taylor will weigh those factors alongside the educational opportunities he considers essential to his future.

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