TCU had plenty of recruits on hand for practice on Saturday. Prospects from the 2027 class and beyond made their way to Fort Worth to see and get a closer look at the Horned Frogs. KillerFrogs | TCU On SI caught up with some in attendance to get their thoughts about what they saw on the practice field and the Frogs.

Ty McCurry | 2028 | Offensive Lineman | 6'6" 285 lbs | Carroll High School | Southlake, TX

“I’ve been able to see Coach Ricker (Offensive line coach A.J. Ricker) coach several times and loved it when he gave me feedback at last year’s camps. So, I was really looking forward to seeing how Coach Sammis (Offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis) interacted with his players, because development is one of my top priorities. As always, I loved my time with Coach Chris Owens, who has been an integral part of my recruitment. I was also fortunate to have lunch at Coach Dykes’ home and spend some time with Coach Ricker and Coach Sammis.

My recruitment has really picked up, and we’ve spent almost every weekend visiting programs. I currently hold 14 offers. In addition to those schools, I’m also hearing from Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Wisconsin, Utah, and North Carolina. I am heading back to A&M, UT, SMU, and Baylor for Spring Practices. As for summer camps, right now I am going to UT, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama,” McCurry said.

In addition to the Horned Frogs, he also has offers from Colorado State, Sacramento State, UTEP, SMU, North Texas, UTSA, New Mexico, Arkansas, Tulsa, Baylor, Texas, and Ole Miss.

RJ Wyms | 2028 | DL | 6'2" 257 lbs | College Park High School | The Woodlands, TX | Recruiting Ranking- Rivals Industry Ranking: 3-star- 234 Nationally / 24 DL / 23 TX

“The highlights of the visit were watching the defensive line train and compete in practice. Just watching them, I can see the level of skill and understanding of the game they have on the team. Their energy was amazing. I connected with Coach J Mac, and it was great talking the game with him and understanding why and how they recruit, what skill set they look for that I match.

'My recruitment is going well. I’m planning to go to SMU, Texas Tech, and Prairie View A&M. I had other schools reach out, but I was not able to make the visit. I plan to go out of state in the summer,” Wyms said.

He has offers from Sacramento State, Texas State, UTSA, Texas Tech, UTEP, TCU, Houston, and Arizona. Last season, he finished with 49 tackles, 24 quarterback hurries, six sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, a touchdown, and a safety for the Cavaliers.

Jayden Thompson | 2028 | OT | 6'5" 300 lbs | Lovejoy High School | Lucas, TX | Recruiting Ranking- Rivals Industry Ranking: 3-star- 289 Nationally / 12 OT / 19 TX | 247Sports: 3-star- 161 Nationally / 16 OT / 19 TX

“Some of the highlights of my time at practice were seeing the physicality and the intent of the players in the drills they were doing. I liked how they were focusing on certain run schemes, exactly how they told us they were going to in February. One of the coaches I connected with was Coach Swingle. It was the first time I’d met him, and I felt I got to talk with him on a more personal level, and in addition to football.

My recruitment has been going extremely well. I have offers from several of my top schools, and I’m in communication with a few others right now. Overall, it’s been very exciting. I have visits coming up to SMU, Texas, and Texas A&M,” Thompson said.

He has offers from SMU, UTSA, North Texas, Baylor, Houston, Texas, and Arkansas.

Jason Catchings | 2028 | EDGE | 6'3" 215 lbs | Richardson High School | Richardson, TX

“My day at TCU was amazing, and I was treated with good care as soon as I set foot on campus! The most exciting part of the practice was definitely the 1v1’s between the wide receivers and defensive backs. The coach that I connected with the most was definitely Coach Wilson (Linbackers coach Ken Wilson), who is a really good guy off and on the field, which makes me feel at home.

My recruitment as of right now is going through the roof, and it’s been going very well. The schools I’m hearing from as of right now are TCU, Texas Tech, Syracuse, North Texas, UTSA, and Sacramento State. There will be a lot more to come as spring ball starts up, and my upcoming visit is on April 4th to Texas Tech from April 3rd to April 5th,” Catchings said.

He has offers from Sacramento State, UTSA, Syracuse, and North Texas. Last season, he was named a 7-6A First-Team All-District selection.

Thank you TCU for inviting me out today I had a blast and excited to be back up here March 24th💜🖤 pic.twitter.com/fknPUsKA02 — Jason Catchings (@JasonCatchings_) March 11, 2026

Ellis King | 2028 | EDGE | 6'2" 215 lbs | Round Rock High School | Round Rock, TX

“The practice was great; it was fast and organized. My family and I felt comfortable, and it felt like a big family! I had a great time watching the team compete at a high level, and the energy was high. The facilities were amazing! I connected with Coach Wilson, Coach Dykes (Head Coach Sonny Dykes), and Coach Cobe Bryant.

My recruitment is going pretty decently. I have an offer from New Mexico State, and I have been in contact with other schools as well. I am looking forward to visiting TCU once again later next month, and I will be attending camps there, SMU, Texas State, Texas A&M, and New Mexico State,” King said.

Last season, he finished with 42 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks for the Dragons.

Tyce Payne | 2028 | ATH | 6'2" 215 lbs | Vernon High School | Vernon, TX

“It was great meeting the coaches in person. They were welcoming and friendly, and I could see myself playing for them. I also enjoyed being down there on the field next to the drills and seeing the size and caliber of all of the TCU players. There were lots of great players on the field today. I got to meet Coach Bryant, Coach Wilson, Coach Tammerdahl, and Coach Dykes. Coach Wilson was a lot of fun to talk to and watch during practice.

Coach Tammerdahl is a really smart coach, and he shared his perspective on the upcoming season. I got to shake Coach Dykes hand and see how he runs a team. I was impressed with the operation. I was also invited to the SMU spring practice, and I'll be going to camps in Texas and Louisiana this summer,” Payne said.

He is a two-way player, and last season he finished with 59 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hurries, three sacks, and a forced fumble. On offense, he had 69 carries for 586 yards and 13 touchdowns, while adding four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown for the Lions. He was named a Class 3A All-State selection for the second straight year.

Payne has offers from Texas State, Tulane, and North Texas.

Carter Zingelmann | 2028 | QB | 6'5" 223 lbs | Coppell High School | Coppell, TX

“Some of my highlights from practice were definitely the culture and community of TCU. I connected with Coach Robbins today. My recruitment is going very well, and I look forward to the future. I have heard from everyone who has offered me, and I have a visit to SMU, Texas A&M, and maybe Texas Tech coming up,” Zingelmann said.

He has offers from Baylor, UTSA, Houston, North Texas, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Arizona, Kentucky, Arizona State, Kansas State, TCU, Tennessee, SMU, Oregon, Michigan, Oklahoma State, and Syracuse. Last season, he passed for 2,018 yards, 17 touchdowns, and completed 70% of his passes, while rushing for 800 yards, 15 touchdowns, and had a receiving touchdown for the Cowboys. He was named the District 5-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

Kandon Harris | 2028 | ATH | 6'2" 215 lbs | Carthage High School | Carthage, TX

“Some highlights at the practice that stood out were definitely the intensity; it looked like every player out there was hungry for a starting position. My recruitment is going well, just looking for places where I can call my next home. I have been hearing from Louisiana Tech and a few other schools. I have an invite from Louisiana Tech, and I will be there on April 10th,” Harris said.

He has an offer from UTSA. Last season, he finished with 770 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns. On defense, he had 52 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five interceptions, five pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries for the Bulldogs.

Had a wonderful time at TCU,learning new things and getting familiar with the campus💜💚@CoachDrayden #gofrogs #C/O28 pic.twitter.com/AILpcEhhwX — KANDON JACE HARRIS (@JaceHarris2028) March 28, 2026

Max Farmer | 2028 | DE | 6'5" 285 lbs | Klein Oak High School | Spring, TX

“The main highlights of the practice were seeing the offensive line and defensive line do one-on-one against one another. I got a chance to connect with Coach McFarland (Defensive line coach JaMarkus McFarland). My recruitment is going well, as I have one offer from North Texas. I have been to Louisiana Tech, now TCU, and I will be going to SMU next Friday for a practice,” Farmer said.

What It Means Moving Forward for TCU Recruiting

As spring practice continues, these visits are only the beginning of what could be a pivotable stretch for TCU on the recruiting trail. With more prospects expected in Fort Worth and relationships continuing to develop, the next few weeks will be telling. Join the conversation on the KillerFrogs Fan Forum, where fans are tracking visits, sharing insights, and breaking down what it all means for the program's future.