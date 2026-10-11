During the football bye week, TCU women’s athletics stayed busy with ranked matchups, nationally televised games and several strong performances. Some programs added wins, while others have work to do before their next outing.

Here’s how the Frogs fared and what’s coming next across TCU’s women’s fall sports calendar.

TCU Women’s Basketball Looks Ahead to Another Big Season

Since arriving in 2023, Mark Campbell has turned TCU women’s basketball into one of the university’s most successful programs on the national stage.

His first season involved a complete rebuild, followed by injuries that forced the program to recruit walk-ons from the student body. Even with those challenges, the Frogs finished 21-12 and reached the second round of the WBIT.

In year two, TCU went 34-4, won the Big 12 regular-season and tournament championships, and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. With Hailey Van Lith leading the team, the Frogs advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.

The success continued in Campbell’s third season. Olivia Miles helped lead TCU to a 32-6 record, another Big 12 regular-season title and another Elite Eight appearance. Deep tournament runs have quickly become the expectation.

Going into the 2026-27 season, those expectations remain high. Campbell and his staff once again added talent through the transfer portal, including Oklahoma State guard Jadyn Wooten and North Carolina guard Lanie Grant. They also return Clara Silva, who earned a spot on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.

The preseason coaches’ poll placed TCU second in the conference behind Oklahoma State, which added star center Audi Crooks. The Frogs also received recognition for newcomer Jessie-May Hall, the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year.

TCU opens Nov. 3 against Oral Roberts at Schollmaier Arena. After back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, the next challenge is getting beyond that round. Can Campbell take the Frogs to their first Final Four?

TCU Rifle Posts Season Highs Against Army

It was a big Sunday for TCU rifle, which defeated Army at home in Fort Worth.

The Frogs posted a season-high aggregate score of 4,732, including a season-best 2,347 in smallbore. Army finished with a 4,657 aggregate.

TCU filled the top seven spots in the individual aggregate standings. Christina Hillinger led all shooters with a season-high 1,185. Rylie Passmore and Alexandra Rosenlew followed at 1,182.

Rosenlew posted the meet’s best smallbore score with a 590, while Hillinger led the air rifle standings with a 598.

The Frogs continue to show improvement under Karen Monez, and Sunday’s performance gave them another strong result to build on. TCU returns to action Oct. 24 at UTEP.

For more on the program’s start to the season, revisit our previous TCU women’s sports roundup.

TCU Soccer Looks to Regroup at Baylor

It was a tough week for TCU soccer, which dropped both matches at home.

An 0-2 week isn’t the end, but it is concerning for a team trying to return to the NCAA Tournament after last season’s College Cup run. Eric Bell’s group will need to find more consistent offense as conference play continues.

Final from Fort Worth



TCU 0 - #12 Texas Tech 1#GoFrogs | #FrogSide pic.twitter.com/DPGpp1XzFJ — TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) October 11, 2026

The Frogs opened the week with a 2-1 loss to UCF on Thursday. Emma Yolinsky scored TCU’s lone goal, giving the Frogs an early lead, but two first-half UCF goals changed the outcome.

Sunday brought a historic matchup against No. 12 Texas Tech. It was the first Big 12 women’s soccer match televised on ESPN2, giving fans a national broadcast from Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium.

Unfortunately, TCU couldn’t turn that opportunity into a victory. Texas Tech won 1-0, with an early second-half goal making the difference.

The Frogs finished the week at 5-6-1 overall and 2-4 in Big 12 play. There is still time to respond, but the next match carries added importance.

TCU travels to Baylor on Oct. 16 for a rivalry matchup in Waco. A win would give this team a much-needed boost.

TCU Volleyball Splits Matches Against Arizona and Arizona State

TCU volleyball finished the week 1-1, sweeping Arizona at home before falling in straight sets at No. 11 Arizona State.

Sunday’s loss ended the Frogs’ 12-match winning streak and handed them their first conference defeat of the season.

Friday’s match against Arizona was a strong showing at Schollmaier Arena. Becca Kelley led TCU with 12 kills, while Jalyn Gibson added 11. The Frogs won 25-17, 25-23 and 25-20.

Gibson was especially efficient, hitting .529 on 17 attempts. Evan Hendrix contributed nine kills and nine digs, and Rosemary Archer finished with 25 assists.

It was another example of the balanced attack that has helped TCU volleyball keep rolling through the fall.

Sunday was a different story. Arizona State swept TCU in Tempe on ESPN2, giving the Frogs a difficult finish to a week that started with another convincing win.

Now TCU gets a chance to respond at home against two familiar rivals. Texas Tech visits Oct. 16, followed by Baylor on Oct. 18.

The winning streak is over, but the Frogs have plenty left to play for. This next homestand will give them an opportunity to get back to the form that has made TCU volleyball a team worth watching.

TCU Equestrian Rebounds With a Ranked Win

TCU equestrian bounced back from two losses the previous week with a 15-4 victory over No. 8 Fresno State.

The sixth-ranked Frogs opened Big 12 play at KSM Bear Creek Farms in Burleson and handled business, winning all four events.

Reining was particularly strong, with TCU sweeping all five points. Adele Cunningham, Rita Clausen, Sydney Sargent, Calla Thomas and Cassie Hacking earned the wins.

The Frogs also swept the Most Outstanding Performer honors. Lily Muzzy received the award in Fences, Lilly Goldstein in Flat, Piper Keller in Horsemanship and Sargent in Reining.

It was the kind of response TCU needed after a difficult road trip. Winning every event and sweeping the individual honors left little doubt about how well the Frogs performed at home.

TCU returns to competition Oct. 23 at Baylor in Waco for its second conference matchup. A long season remains, but this performance gave the Frogs plenty to build on.

Ella Forss Leads TCU Women’s Golf at The Ally

TCU women’s golf traveled to West Point, Mississippi, for The Ally at Old Waverly Golf Club.

The tournament ended earlier than planned when the final round was canceled because of illness among the competing teams. Results through 36 holes became final, leaving TCU sixth overall.

Ella Forss led the Frogs, tying for seventh at 1-under par with a 143. Her opening-round 69 was TCU’s best round of the tournament.

The freshman from Gothenburg, Sweden, has two top-10 finishes in her first three collegiate events and has finished under par in each of TCU’s last two outings.

Kirstin Angosta and Gracie McGovern tied for 23rd at 3-over 147. TCU finished with a team score of 584, while Oklahoma State won at 571.

Second top-10 of the fall for our freshman!#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/hWoXFSCxja — TCU Women's Golf (@TCUWomensGolf) October 7, 2026

The Frogs had moved within four strokes of third place after a strong second round, but the cancellation ended their opportunity to climb further.

Their next chance comes quickly. TCU competes in the Illini Women’s Invitational at Medinah on Oct. 12-13.

Across these programs, there is plenty for Horned Frog fans to follow beyond football. Keep up with the latest results and stories through our TCU On SI More Sports coverage.

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