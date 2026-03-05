The college football season has officially been over for just under two months, but for the TCU Horned Frogs, it's been over two months after playing their final game of the regular season in a thrilling Alamo Bowl comeback win against the USC Trojans.

A lot has happened for the Frogs since then: the transfer portal, players graduating or departing for the NFL, and a change at offensive coordinator, bringing in Gordon Sammis to take over.

That time has been well spent for the Frogs, too, as they have been active on the recruiting trail, once again looking to lock down some of the top talent from the State of Texas. Before spring football begins at the end of March, TCU On SI and JD Andress have some recruiting intel to share on their battle for some of their top targets.

Locked In On Texas

Alexander "Big Country" Herrera - OL

TCU is the team to beat for Herrera, and his nickname "Big Country" fits him aptly. Standing at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, he has the size to project as a strong offensive tackle at the next level.

Ranked as the number 68 offensive tackle in the 2027 class, Herrera remains a priority for the Frogs as they continue building their future in the trenches. The work is paying off, too; he has them number one in pursuit and loves what they are building.

"They are still number 1," Herrera tells TCU On SI. "They stand out by being very consistent and showing me love all the time! They have shown me love since before they even offered me."

Hudson Whitenight - OL

A three-star offensive lineman and the 75th-ranked interior offensive line recruit in the class, Whitenight has been on TCU's radar for some time.

The Dripping Springs product already has two visits locked in with the Frogs. He plans to attend a spring practice on April 3 and has his official visit scheduled for May 29-31.

At 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, Whitenight would be great for the development in the trenches for the future.

"They are really making me feel like a priority and I can really see myself at TCU in Ft Worth," Whitenight says. "Their plan for the new offense and their plan to develop me and get me on the field is what is really setting them apart. "

Tristan Willis - RB

A top-50 running back in the class, Willis is ranked 43rd for the 2027 cycle and could finish even higher as the year continues. Plenty of Big 12 programs are going after the C.E. King prospect. Arizona State and Kansas State are in the mix, along with SEC schools such as LSU and Vanderbilt.

The Frogs are positioned well for him, and the communication from the staff is currently setting them apart in his recruitment.

"TCU is definitely high on my list right now. I like how real the coaches have been with me and how they see me fitting into their offense," Willis tells TCU On SI. "The relationship I’m building with the staff is what’s really setting them apart."

Braylon Deal - WR

A receiver target for the Frogs that comes with a familiar last name. Braylon is the younger brother of Devean and Markis Deal. While they are both dominant on defense, the younger brother [Braylon] prefers offense. It's not a done deal that he will follow in their footsteps, though; the Frogs will be battling to lock down his commitment.

"My recruitment is still fully open and TCU is definitely still apart of that process," Deal tells TCU On Si. "I have 3 official visits set up to TCU, University of Houston, and Stanford."

Xavier Muhammad - DL

Muhammad is an exciting target for the Horned Frogs as the four-star is the eighth-ranked defensive lineman in the class according to Rivals. At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, he uses his speed as a weapon on the defensive line. Landing him won't be easy, as several national programs, including Michigan, are heavily involved in his recruitment. Still, Sonny Dykes and his staff have to like where they stand for now.

"TCU is definitely a school that stands out to me right now. Coach McFarland and Coach Dykes have been very genuine throughout the process, and we’ve built a strong relationship. They like my versatility on the defensive line and believe I can make an impact in their scheme."

Drake Carrol - EDGE

The San Antonio native is another highly sought-after target, and ranks as the 29th edge defender in the cycle. The Frogs will have to compete with Big Ten schools for him though, as Michigan, Minnesota, and Northwestern also sit atop his list. With impressive athleticism and great football knowledge, he would be a splash add on defense for the Frogs.

"We have a great relationship," Carroll tells TCU On SI. "They are definitely top of my list. Junior Day was eye-opening, and I learned a lot about the program and the family aspect of it."

