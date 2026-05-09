The Sonny Dykes Era Enters a New Phase

Back in April, Coach Dykes signed a contract extension, declaring the University’s belief that he is the man for the job. Dykes’ 36-17 record led the Horned Frogs to the most wins in the Big 12 conference in the past four seasons. The evidence is there for his success; however, where will he lead the Frogs this season? Will they settle for a mediocre season, landing in the middle of the conference, or will they punch their ticket back to the championship game for the first time since the 2022 season?

Jaden Craig and the Offense Carry Big Expectations

Coach Dykes is bringing new faces this year to help accomplish that championship goal. The most notable transfer is quarterback Jaden Craig. An experienced graduate student, whom the coaching staff pointed out has one of his biggest strengths. Can Craig lead the frogs over the nine-win mark that has haunted them the past two seasons? Craig doesn’t have to be a one-man show. This Frog's offense is bringing back some pieces who look to contribute to the program’s success.

Jeremy Payne is going to be relied on to carry the load in the backfield. He had hoped for a better 2025 season, putting up 623 rushing yards. His average was 5.7 yards per rush, but with only 110 attempts. This may be the year of Payne. His walk-off touchdown against the University of Southern California Trojans may have lit the match that is Jeremy Payne.

Another offensive piece for the Frogs is Wide Receiver, Jordan Dwyer. The redshirt senior has an opportunity to take the lead in the wide receiver role with Eric McCalister's graduation. McCalister leaves a massive 1,190 yards, 72 receptions, and 10 touchdowns to be filled. Dwyer has the shoes to carry the load. Rewinding to last August, in his matchup against North Carolina, Dwyer may have had his best game against the Tar Heels. He had 136 yards on nine catches and a touchdown. If he can repeat these types of performances throughout the season, TCU will be in good hands. Whether it’s Dwyer or the other wide receivers- Jeremy Scott, Terry Shelton, or Ed Small- this position group has a chance to make a name for itself in college football.

Can the Defense Return to Championship Form?

TCU’s defense lost key pieces to the core of the defense, Safety Bud Clark and Linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr. With those and other key players gone, what will define TCU’s defense? One element that held the frogs back last year was winning the turnover battle; steps have been taken on offense, but now it's also on the defense. Last year's turnover margin on the season was +1. How can the defense create more chaos and get the ball back to the offense?

The Road to Ireland Starts Now

This offseason has brought a ton of change, more to discuss, but one major question remains: why does this matter? The Frogs are 16 weeks away from the start of the season. How does this information impact the 2026 season?

Talk of the town 🗣️



Who’s ready for the Clover Frog debut in Ireland this August 🙋‍♂️🍀 #MuchMoreThanAGame | #TouchdownDublin | #TouchdownIreland pic.twitter.com/gq2waou0au — Aer Lingus College Football Classic (@cfbireland) April 2, 2026

What may make this season different from the previous two is the balance across the roster. In 2022, TCU rode an explosive offense and veteran leadership all the way to the national championship game. Since then, the Horned Frogs have searched for consistency on both sides of the ball. At times, the offense has looked dangerous, but injuries, turnovers, and defensive struggles have prevented the Frogs from returning to the top of the Big 12 standings.

Now, there appears to be a clearer direction entering 2026. The offense has experienced playmakers returning at key positions, the coaching staff attacked the transfer portal to address weaknesses, and several younger players gained valuable experience over the last two seasons. The expectations surrounding the program are not simply based on hype, they are tied to the belief that TCU has enough talent to compete with anyone in the conference if the pieces finally come together.

TCU needed changes. After three seasons of missing their goal of a Big 12 championship, the Frogs need a reboot. Sonny Dykes and his staff have done so, and the expectations are high, as they should be. TCU has a chance to live up to the hype, and kickoff can't come any sooner.

Stay tuned to Killer Frogs | TCU on SI for more TCU football coverage as we count down the Saturdays till kickoff. Next week, what can the Frogs take from Spring practices, and what pieces are key to a top-ranking defense?