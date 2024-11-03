TCU Football Suffers Gut Wrenching Loss to Baylor
Two years removed from one of the most iconic kicks in TCU football history, the Baylor Bears created their own history as Isaiah Hankins drilled a 33-yard field goal to win 37-34 as time expired, and the Baylor faithful stormed the field.
Both teams stalled on their opening drives but the Frogs drove the length of the field which resulted in a touchdown pass to Jordyn Bailey. Bailey lept into the air and made an unbelievable one handed catch to help put TCU up 7-0. Baylor took their next drive 65 yards into the end zone capped off by an eight-yard score from Bryson Washington.
The TCU defense had no answers for Washington as he ran it 26 times for 196 yards and four touchdowns. He gave the Bears the 13-7 lead as he rumbled 40 yards into the end zone. TCU would retake the lead as Jeremy Payne got the offense to the one and Josh Hoover punched it in. At half, the Frogs led 17-13.
In the second half, Baylor had a response each time TCU punched. All tied at 20, the Horned Frogs got a pair of penalties which netted them 35 yards. On a big fourth and two, Savion Williams threw a touchdown pass to Jack Bech to take a 27-20 lead. Williams becomes the first Horned Frog with a receiving, rushing and passing touchdown in a season since 2017.
Back and forth the teams went as neither defense could generate consistent stops. With under five minutes to go and trailing by seven, Hoover had to step up again. On 4th and 3 and the game on the line, Hoover found Williams for a 17-yard completion to keep the game alive and on the next play, Bech caught the game-tying pass.
However, Baylor had 1:55 to work with. On 3rd and 9, a pass was broken up by Jevon McIver Jr. to set up what everyone thought would be a punt. However, Dave Aranda risked it all and decided to go for it and the decision paid off to set up the game winning field goal.
On a night, where the Horned Frogs didn't turn the ball over and the offense dazzled, the defense failed to generate enough stops to win this one. It certainly felt like a regression after it felt like the defense was turning a corner. There was also a critical drop by Savion Williams early in the game that would've resulted in a walk in touchdown. Hoover arguably played his best game of the season completing 25 of his 34 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns. Hoover said it wasn't all on the defense and that it was a team loss.
It marks yet another frustrating loss for TCU and a game they certainly should've won. They're now 1-3 against in-state opponents this season. They dropped to 11th in the Big 12 standings. On a positive note, the offense certainly made strides and hopefully they can build off Saturday's performance.
TCU will return home next Saturday for a matchup with Oklahoma State. Kickoff is set for 6:00 on FS1.
