TCU Football: The Portal Effect Returns

With the NCAA Transfer Portal becoming populated with players making moves by the moment, the Frogs jumped on it early and got some outstanding and talented players to transfer to TCU. The Frogs' success under Coach Sonny Dykes this season has helped them land huge recruits and transfers. I expect some more to transfer in and out, especially with the news that TCU's offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is leaving TCU for Clemson. However, here is a list of players who TCU gained and a list of players TCU has lost.

Players Transferring Out

Let's start with discussing the players that will be transferring out—first, Quarterback Sam Jackson, who will be moving to The University of California. This is an expected but unfortunate loss for TCU. Jackson is a great, young quarterback with unlimited potential. Unfortunately, he just fell into a crowded quarterback room. The Horned Frogs will be looking hard to find a quarterback to fill the shoes of Max Duggan, whether it be Chandler Morris or someone else.

The next up on my list is cornerback Marvin Covington. He has not found a new home yet but has entered the portal. This is also not a huge surprise because he was not receiving much playing time, and TCU is getting a few more cornerbacks within the portal and freshman recruits. This makes the cornerback room more crowded. TCU will be looking to get their defense stronger in this off-season.

The final player that has entered the transfer portal from TCU is wide receiver, Caleb Medford. He has also yet to find a new home. However, I don't see him leaving very surprising either, as TCU already has many great receivers on the roster and have a few more coming from the portal or freshman recruits.

As a Horned Frog family, we are sad to see you leave, but wish you the best in your next home.

Players Transferring In

The Frogs have had a lot of players wanting to transfer in after a fantastic season. The first three players we will discuss are all transferring from The University of Alabama. The first player we will talk about is the big offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer who just concluded his freshman season. He is a massive addition to the Horned Frogs considering most of TCU's offensive line were seniors this past season. Brockermeyer is a former class of 2021 five-star out of Fort Worth, where he attended All Saints Episcopal School. Although he didn't receive too much playing time at Alabama, he was a beast in high school. If TCU can keep him healthy, he will be a significant piece to this team.

The next player we will discuss is former five-star running back Trey Sanders. Sanders just finished his redshirt sophomore season at Alabama. Over his time, he has put up just over 500 rushing yards. This is quite impressive due to the fact he has dealt with many injuries, including some that were off-field injuries. The already dangerous TCU offense just got scarier with Sanders. The Horned Frogs had a dynamic rushing attack with Kendre Miller, Emari Demercado, and Emani Bailey this season. This was Demercado's last season at TCU, and possibly Miller's if he leaves for the draft. The Frogs also have talented incoming freshman Cameron Cook. Frog fans would love Miller to stay; however, they should be in great hands either way with this stacked running-back depth chart.

The next player has decided to come back to his home state. Wide receiver Jo Jo Earle decided to return home after just two seasons at Alabama, where he received decent playing time but not a lot. He is a former four-star product out of Aledo, Texas. He is a very speedy and talented wide receiver. He is a similar receiver-style to Derius Davis, who just finished his senior season. This transfer pickup is huge for TCU because they are likely losing a few receivers. If TCU uses him correctly, he could be one of the best receivers in the Big 12.

Alabama isn't the only SEC school that TCU has received transfers from; they also received former four-star tight end Jack Bech from LSU. Bech finished his second season at LSU and has put up some solid numbers. It will be interesting to see how TCU will use him because he is also a former wide receiver. Also, it will depend if Jared Wiley and Geor'Quarius Spivey stay at TCU for another season. Regardless of how they use him, he is a significant pickup for the Frogs due to his size and athletic ability.

The last transfer we will cover is the only defensive transfer thus far. Former four-star Sophomore Cornerback Avery Helm also decided to leave the SEC for TCU. Helm comes from the University of Florida, where he has had a decent career. He will be a great addition to TCU's defense, especially with Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson graduating. Helm hasn't received enough playing time to reach his full potential, so I look forward to watching him evolve at TCU.

Each of these players are big additions to this team in their own way, and Horned Frogs fans can't wait to watch them reach their full potential at TCU. Welcome to the Horned Frog family Transfers!

KillerFrogs will continue to monitor the portal closely to see if any more players decide to transfer in or out. Stay posted the 2023-2024 season is already looking exciting!

