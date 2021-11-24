TCU Football vs Iowa State: Opponent's Players to Watch

Quarterback Brock Purdy

Three-star class of 2018 from Gilbert, AZ. Senior

Brock Purdy currently has 2, 722 passing yards, placing him 16 yards behind Big 12 passing leader WVU's Jarret Doege. The senior has had an absolutely spectacular career at Iowa State. He is the Iowa State All-Time record holder in numerous passing categories.

Career Passing Yards- 11,423

Single Season Passing Yards- 3,982 (2019)

Career Passing Touchdowns- 77

Single Season Passing Touchdowns- 27 (2019)

Single Game Touchdowns- 5 (tied 2 others) (2019)

Running Back Breece Hall

Four-star class of 2019 from Wichita, KS. Junior

Like Purdy, Breece Hall has currently sits just shy of the lead league in yards accumulated at his position. Hall has 1,230 rushing yards to date, a mere 19 yards less than league leading Abram Smith at Baylor. Already Iowa State's All-Time career rushing touchdown leader with 46, Hall leads the Big 12 in rushing touchdown this season with 17 and has 19 total touchdowns on the year.

Wide Receiver Xavier Hutchinson

Three-star class of 2020 Blinn College JuCo transfer from Jacksonville, FL. Senior

The 6'3, 210lb. juco transfer leads the Big 12 in receptions with 75, an astounding 18 more than WVU's Winston Wright Jr. who sits 2nd with 57. He was the Big 12 conference's 2020 Newcomer of the year and a 2020 First Team All-Conference Big 12 Coaches selection.

Tight End Charlie Kolar

Three-star class of 2017 from Norman, OK. Senior

Standing 6'6, 260lbs., Charlie Kolar gives Brock Purdy another huge target to rely on in the passing game. His 53 receptions on the year so far are two more than Baylor star wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, and place him 5th in the Big 12 in receptions and 5th in receptions for tight ends nationally. Iowa State will play a play action game between him and Breece Hall in the red zone with the towering tight end catching 5 touchdowns on the year.

Defensive End Will McDonald IV

Three-star class of 2018 from Waukesha, WI. Junior

Will McDonald IV sits a mere 1/2 sack behind Big 12 leader "King Felix" of Kansas State. His 10.5 sacks on the year are good enough to have him tied for 3rd most sacks among P5 players, trailing only the aforementioned Anudike-Uzomah and Alabama's Will Anderson Jr with 13.

Honorable Mention

Defensive End Eyioma Uwazurike

Three-star class of 2016 from Detroit, MI. Graduate Student

Uwazurike's 7.5 sacks are the 3rd most in the Big 12.

