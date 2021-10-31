Football: TCU vs Kansas State Post Game Debrief

Felix Anudike-Uzomah had a career day, and seemingly a historic day until two of his six sacks were deemed not to be sacks two hours after the game was over. Those two would-be-sacks resulted in fumbles that crossed the line of scrimmage, and by rule, were defined as quarterback rushes. Still, those two forced fumbles were in essence two sack strips that were both recovered by Kansas State, forcing TCU to bring in Chandler Morris at quarterback for the injured and immobile Max Duggan. With Zach Evans in a walking boot, Max Duggan unable to finish the game, J.D. Spielman retiring, and Anudike-Uzomah wreaking havoc, the TCU offense had it's worst game of the season. With TCU unable to find the end zone until the final few seconds of garbage time with the game already over, that makes six straight quarters that the TCU offense has not scored a meaningful touchdown. Sending what was one of the most prolific offenses in the country to start the season into a tailspin. TCU lost 12-31.

Despite the myriad of storylines going into yesterday's game with Kansas State, "King Felix" stole the show and the headlines with his dominate 8 tackle, 4 sack, and 2 Fumbles Forced performance.

Other Game Notes:

TCU had only allowed eight sacks all year coming into the Kansas State game.

TCU came into the game with 100% efficiency in red zone scoring and was among the elite in red zone touchdown %. Started the Kansas State game 1-3 in the red zone with just a field goal.

TCU defense started the second half holding K-State to back-to-back 3-and-outs.

Ochaun Mathis lined up in the neutral zone twice.

lined up in the neutral zone twice. Quarterback Chandler Morris saw his first significant game time as a TCU Horned Frog.

saw his first significant game time as a TCU Horned Frog. Marcel Brooks had a reception.

had a reception. Noah Daniels played.

played. Shadrach Banks saw his first significant action as a Horned Frog.

saw his first significant action as a Horned Frog. Daimarqua Foster left the game with a leg injury just as he seemed to be settling in. Best wishes for a speedy recovery.

