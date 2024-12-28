TCU Football vs. Louisiana Staff Predictions
The TCU Horned Frogs (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) play in their 36th bowl game when they meet the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (10-3, 7-1 Sun Belt) in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque. The game is at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday and can be seen on ESPN.
This is the first meeting between the two programs. Over the last 20 seasons, TCU is 11-4 (.733) in bowls, which is the best record of any team with at least ten bowl game appearances over that time.
Our team is unanimous in thinking the Horned Frogs will come away with the win. In fact, our average differential is 14 points. Through the 12 games of the regular season, Ryann has the best record at 9-3 followed by six of our staff at 8-4. Three of our staff have each come the closest twice during the season. In total point differential, Brett is the leader by over 30 points.
Staff Predictions - TCU vs. Louisiana
Andrew Bauhs (6-6) - TCU 34-24
Barry Lewis (7-5; one closest score) - TCU 34-27
Brett Gibbons (8-4; two closest scores) - TCU 48-24
Carson Wersal (7-5) - TCU 38-21
Davis Wilson (7-5) - TCU 38-20
Ian Napetian (5-7) - TCU 31-24
JD Andress (8-4; two closest scores) - TCU 31-17
Mac Walters (8-4; one closest score) - TCU 41-34
Nate Cross (8-4; one closest score) - TCU 48-21
Nolan Ruth (7-5; two closest scores) - TCU 31-29
Ryann Zeller (9-3) - TCU 42-17
Tanner Johnson (5-7; one closest score) - TCU 38-21
Tori Couch (8-4; one closest store) - TCU 24-10
Tyler Brown (8-4; one closest score) - TCU 6-0
Zion Trammell (7-5) - TCU 31-14
