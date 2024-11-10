TCU Football vs Oklahoma State Halftime Report
TCU (5-4) and Oklahoma State (3-6) squared off in a Big 12 matchup that entertained two years ago.
1st Half Highlights
TCU began the game with a solid drive involving JP Richardson and Jack Bech. The catch by Bech put TCU in the red zone early on in the 1st quarter. A couple of bad throws by Josh Hoover resulted in the Frogs settling for a field goal. Kyle Lemmerman drilled the kick to make it 3-0 Horned Frogs with 11:26 remaining in the 1st quarter.
On Oklahoma State's first drive, the Horned Frogs' defense was firing on all cylinders with a lot of pressure. After two incompletions, Nana Osafo-Mensah came up with a sack on 3rd and 10, forcing the Cowboys to punt.
TCU started in Cowboy territory after only a 34-yard punt by Hudson Kaak. The Frogs quickly got into another red-zone opportunity, but similarly to their first drive, TCU came up empty-handed. Lemmerman tried for the 44-yard field goal but missed it to the right of the goalposts by a couple of feet.
Oklahoma State moved the ball to TCU's 46-yard line off the back of Ollie Gordon II and De'Zhaun Stribling. The TCU defense came up big, forcing Gordon II to fumble the ball, which TCU recovered. After a few short receptions by Richardson, Eric McAlister, and Bech, Cam Cook ran for an 18-yard touchdown, making it 10-0 Horned Frogs with 1:49 left in the 1st quarter.
After a few handoffs to Ollie Gordon II and a 15-yard pass to Stribling, the 1st quarter ended with OSU on their 37-yard line. Alan Bowman tried to connect with Brennan Presley, who fell down halfway through the route. Presley falling down resulted in Bud Clark intercepting the ball at the TCU 32-yard line.
TCU immediately got to midfield with a 16-yard completed pass to Savion Williams. Williams continued to be a large factor in the drive with another 10-yard catch. A defensive pass interference call brought the Frogs to the OSU 16-yard line. Williams had appeared to finish the job with an 8-yard receiving touchdown but, upon further review, was just short of the goal line. He eventually did finish the job with a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 6:30 left to play in the first half.
After the TCU defense forced an OSU punt, Josh Hoover and the offense drove down the field with 3:19 left in the 1st half and scored a touchdown with a pass to Savion Williams. J.P. Richardson caught a 34-yard pass, setting the Frogs up for the touchdown.
Halftime Score - TCU: 24 - OSU: 0
Key Players of the First Half:
- Cam Cook- The running back is averaging 7.8 yards per carry and has accounted for 39 of TCU's 65 rushing yards.
- Savion Williams- On TCU's 4th offensive drive of the night, it was the Savion Williams show as he accounted for 47 yards with a touchdown at the end of the drive. He later scored another touchdown with 0:07 left in the 2nd quarter.
- TCU Defense- The Horned Frog defense allowed less than 100 total yards in the 1st half. OSU has not made it to the TCU red zone yet.
- Josh Hoover- The TCU QB is 12/19 for 128 yards. Hoover hasn't needed to throw the ball in the red zone due to OSU's inability to stop the TCU run game.
- Nana Osafo-Mensah- the TCU DL set the tone for the defense early by sacking Alan Bowman on the Cowboys' first drive of the game.
- J.P. Richardson- The TCU WR came up big with 0:36 left in the 2nd quarter by hauling in a 34-yard pass putting TCU in the red zone.
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Total
TCU
10
14
24
Oklahoma State
0
0
0
Halftime Stats
Team Stats
TCU
Oklahoma State
First Downs
17
6
3rd Down Efficiency
5/7
2/5
Fourth Down Efficiency
N/A
N/A
Total Yards
280
89
Passing Yards
217
45
Rushing Yards
63
44
Turnovers
0
2
Times Sacked
1
1
Penalties
2-20
3-38
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.