TCU Football: Week 10 Depth Chart
With TCU's defense finally delivering in the key moments during the game, there's been a lot to be happy about with how this TCU team is playing. With the injuries that the Frogs have had in the secondary, there's only one word to describe this team right now: scrappy. TCU has won two straight Big 12 matchups and looks to continue its success by riding that high.
Unfortunately, with that high after the Texas Tech win, comes some bad news for the Frogs. On Tuesday at Sonny Dykes' weekly press conference, he confirmed that Paul Oyewale would be out for the season because of surgery.
TCU Offensive Depth Chart
QB: #10 Josh Hoover, #19 Ken Seals, #1 Hauss Hejny
RB: #4 Cam Cook, #17 Trent Battle, #2 Trey Sanders, #20 Dominique Johnson, #26 Jeremy Payne, #15 Nate Palmer
WR-X: #3 Savion Williams, #87 Blake Nowell
WR-Z: #18 Jack Bech, #6 Dylan Wright, #88 Eric McAlister, #16 Braylon James, #82 Dozie Ezukanma
WR-SL: #7 JP Richardson, #11 JoJo Earle, #14 Jordyn Bailey, #13 Major Everhart
TE: #9 Drake Dabney, #81 Chase Curtis, #0 DJ Rogers, #12 Lafayette Kaiuway
LT: #58 Bless Harris, #56 Ben Taylor-Whitfield, #70 Ryan Hughes
LG: #51 Coltin Deery OR #55 Remington Strickland, #57 Samir Camacho
C: #52 James Brockermeyer OR #51 Coltin Deery, #78 Cooper Powers
RG: #62 Carson Bruno, #77 Robby Rochester, #76 Mitch Hodnett
RT: #71 Mike Nichols, #54 Quinton Harris, #65 Mike Stoker, #66 Wesley Harvey
TCU Defensive Depth Chart
NT: #91 Tymon Mitchell, #95 Markis Deal, #93 Hakeem Ajijolaiya, #75 Conner Lingren
DT: #90 Caleb Fox, #42 Zachary Chapman, #35 Tristan Johnson
EDGE: #54 NaNa Osafo-Mensah, #96 Travis Jackson, #40 Keviyan Huddleston
EDGE: #11 Devean Deal, #19 Jonathan Bax, #9 Marcel Brooks
MLB: #57 Johnny Hodges, #3 Kaleb Elarms-Orr
WLB: #4 Namdi Obiazor, #33 Max Carroll, #0 Shad Banks Jr.
NB: #1 Abe Camara, #26 Jaise Oliver, #14 Austin Jordan
BS: #2 Jamel Johnson, #29 Cam Smith, #18 Kaden McFadden
FS: #21 Bud Clark, #23 Richard Toney Jr., #22 Jordan Lester
BC: #13 JaTravis Broughton, #20 Jevon McIver Jr., #28 Julian Knox
FC: #6 LaMareon James, #7 Channing Canada, #17 Devondre McGee
TCU Special Teams Depth Chart
PT: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black
PK: #34 Kyle Lemmerman, #99 Nate McCashland
H: #97 Easton Black, #31 Ethan Craw
LSN: #42 Brett Matiscik
KO: #34 Kyle Lemmerman
P: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black
PR: #7 JP Richardson, #18 Jack Bech
KR: #13 Major Everhart, #14 Jordyn Bailey
TCU Depth Chart Notes
It seems like the coaching staff have found their starting guys for the most part this season. There aren't any surprises or movement on the depth chart for the second time this season. One thing to note is that Cooper McDonald is out for the 2nd straight week in a row. Devean Deal, a player that Sonny Dykes has been high on since his time at TCU, will fill that linebacker role once again this week vs Baylor.
Eric McAlister burst onto the scene vs Texas Tech by reeling in an 84-yard receiving touchdown that pushed the Horned Frogs past the Red Raiders late in the game. With his athleticism and speed, don't be surprised if he gets more snaps in the coming weeks. McAlister also leads FBS in yards per reception averaging 26.8 yds per catch.
