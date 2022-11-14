TCU Football Week 12 Opponent Lookahead: Baylor Bears

Still celebrating, Fort Worth? You should, the TCU Horned Frogs are 10-0 after a gutty win in Austin over Texas. They also secured their second-ever trip to Arlington for the Big 12 Championship game.

But don't book your flight to the nearest College Football Playoff semifinal game just yet– there's work to do. Namely business has to be taken care of this week on the road against the Baylor Bears (6-4, 4-3). Kickoff is Saturday, November 19 at 11:00 a.m. CT at McLane Stadium in Waco.

Baylor Vs. TCU: Series History

The TCU-Baylor rivalry is a storied one that dates back to 1899, where the first game ended in a 0-0 tie in Waco. The all-time record favors TCU 57-53-7 and since convening in the Big 12, the series has been all Frogs. The Horned Frogs are 6-1 in their last seven against Baylor and 7-3 against the Bears since joining the Big 12 in 2012.

The game has been played annually without fail between 1901-95. When the Southwest Conference broke apart, the rivalry went dormant until 2006. The two played a home-and-home series in 2006-07 and then restored the annual game in 2010 until present.

Between 1901-10, the Frogs and Bears met at least twice annually, with multiple years featuring a three-peat of this rivalry.

In 1925 and 1926, the game was taken to Dallas for two 7-7 ties.

TCU pulled off one of the upsets of the season last year in Fort Worth as backup Chandler Morris threw for 461 yards and the Frogs won 30-28.

Baylor Players To Note

There's a new face at QB since these two last met: redshirt sophomore Blake Shapen. He was the hero for Baylor in the Big 12 Championship game– the first Big 12 title for the Bears. However, his effectiveness has been limited this year, throwing 13 touchdowns and seven picks with a middling yards per attempt (7.7).

A big drop came at receiver after speedster Tyquan Thornton departed for the NFL this offseason. Gavin Holmes has been the leading yardage getter for this crew, none of which has more than 30 receptions on the season.

Baylor's biggest offensive threat– other than their ability to spread the ball out evenly– is running back Richard Reese. The true freshman back has over 850 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the season. Those 13 TDs are tied with Kendre Miller for the conference lead.

On defense, defensive back Al Walcott has led the way with nine tackles for a loss, four passes defenses, and an interception on the season. However, this is not the same unit from a season ago.

Sizing Up The Bears

Baylor's done exactly what's expected of them yet this season: they win winnable games and lose games they're not favored in. The exception came in Morgantown, where self-inflicted wounds led Baylor to collapse and lose to West Virginia 43-40.

Dave Aranda is one of the premiere coaches in the conference, but it's a tough ask to follow up a conference championship while also returning some of the fewest production in the country. Offensive struggles are no longer masked by a top-flight defense.

Conference wins this season have come against Iowa State, Kansas (without Jaden Daniels), Texas Tech, and a beleaguered Oklahoma team. They are 0-3 this season against ranked opponents, including a double-overtime loss on the road at BYU in non-conference play.

They've been a middle of the road team in just about every aspect of the game.

Thanks to Reese's outstanding freshman season, Baylor has been able to score. However, they've struggled against better defenses and to defend good offenses.

Removing all of the situation surrounding this game– TCU coming off a big win, game played at 11:00 a.m., on the road, etc.– this is a very winnable game for TCU.

However, this isn't a great spot situationally for the Frogs, leading to the Frogs only being favored by about a field goal on the road.

Opponent Rundown

Team: Baylor Bears

Record: 6-4 (4-3 in the Big 12)

Coach: Dave Aranda (3rd year, 20-13 coaching record)

Previous Outcome: L, 31-3 vs. Kansas State

Scoring Offense: 31.0 points per game (39th)

Scoring Defense: 26.9 points allowed per game (59th)

Baylor 2022 Schedule & Results

Date Opponent Result Sept. 3 Albany (FCS) W, 69-10 Sept. 10 at BYU L, 26-20/2OT Sept. 17 Texas State W, 42-7 Sept. 24 at Iowa State W, 31-24 Oct. 1 Oklahoma State L, 36-25 Oct. 8 BYE Oct. 15 at West Virginia L, 43-40 Oct. 22 Kansas W, 35-23 Oct. 29 at Texas Tech W, 45-17 Nov. 5 at Oklahoma W, 38-35 Nov. 12 Kansas State L, 31-3 Nov. 19 TCU Nov. 25 at Texas

TCU vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Saturday, Nov. 19, 11:00 a.m. CT

Saturday, Nov. 19, 11:00 a.m. CT Where: McLane Stadium (Waco, TX)

McLane Stadium (Waco, TX) TV: FOX

TCU vs. Baylor Past Results

2021: TCU 30, Baylor 28 (Fort Worth)

TCU 30, Baylor 28 (Fort Worth) 2020: TCU 33, Texas 23 (Waco)

TCU 33, Texas 23 (Waco) 2019: Baylor 29, TCU 23 (Fort Worth)

Baylor 29, TCU 23 (Fort Worth) 2018: TCU 16, Baylor 9 (Waco)

TCU 16, Baylor 9 (Waco) 2017: TCU 45, Baylor 22 (Fort Worth)

TCU 45, Baylor 22 (Fort Worth) 2016: TCU 62, Baylor 22 (Waco)

TCU 62, Baylor 22 (Waco) 2015: TCU 28, Baylor 21 (Fort Worth)

TCU 28, Baylor 21 (Fort Worth) 2014: Baylor 61, TCU 58 (Waco)

Baylor 61, TCU 58 (Waco) 2013: Baylor 41, TCU 38 (Fort Worth)

Baylor 41, TCU 38 (Fort Worth) 2012: TCU 49, Baylor 21 (Waco)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Visit the Inside the Bears site, another FanNation site, to see what they are saying about the upcoming game with TCU.