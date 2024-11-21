TCU Football: Week 13 Depth Chart
After TCU smoked Oklahoma State 38-13 two weeks ago, the Horned Frogs are officially bowl eligible. This week, the Frogs take on Arizona, which has struggled in Big 12 play this season. In week 4, the Wildcats knocked off #10 Utah 23-10. Since that game, Arizona's one win comes against Houston this past weekend 27-3.
It's safe to say that momentum will have a huge influence in TCU's game against the Wildcats on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Both TCU and Arizona have shown flashes of being elite in the conference but have struggled on the defensive side of the ball for the majority of the season. While TCU has had some key injuries to their defensive line and secondary, according to head coach Sonny Dykes the Frogs are getting some weapons back just in time to finish their season on a high note.
TCU Offensive Depth Chart
QB: #10 Josh Hoover, #19 Ken Seals, #1 Hauss Hejny
RB: #4 Cam Cook, #17 Trent Battle, #2 Trey Sanders, #20 Dominique Johnson, #26 Jeremy Payne, #15 Nate Palmer
WR-X: #3 Savion Williams, #87 Blake Nowell
WR-Z: #18 Jack Bech, #6 Dylan Wright, #88 Eric McAlister, #16 Braylon James, #82 Dozie Ezukanma
WR-SL: #7 JP Richardson, #11 JoJo Earle, #14 Jordyn Bailey, #13 Major Everhart
TE: #9 Drake Dabney, #81 Chase Curtis, #0 DJ Rogers, #12 Lafayette Kaiuway
LT: #58 Bless Harris, #56 Ben Taylor-Whitfield, #70 Ryan Hughes
LG: #51 Coltin Deery OR #55 Remington Strickland, #57 Samir Camacho
C: #52 James Brockermeyer OR #51 Coltin Deery, #78 Cooper Powers
RG: #62 Carson Bruno, #77 Robby Rochester, #76 Mitch Hodnett
RT: #71 Mike Nichols, #54 Quinton Harris, #65 Mike Stoker, #66 Wesley Harvey
TCU Defensive Depth Chart
NT: #95 Markis Deal, #91 Tymon Mitchell, #93 Hakeem Ajijolaiya, #75 Conner Lingren
DT: #90 Caleb Fox, #42 Zachary Chapman, #35 Tristan Johnson
EDGE: #54 NaNa Osafo-Mensah, #96 Travis Jackson, #40 Keviyan Huddleston
EDGE: #44 Cooper McDonald OR #11 Devean Deal, #19 Jonathan Bax, #9 Marcel Brooks
MLB: #57 Johnny Hodges, #3 Kaleb Elarms-Orr
WLB: #4 Namdi Obiazor, #33 Max Carroll, #0 Shad Banks Jr.
NB: #1 Abe Camara, #26 Jaise Oliver, #14 Austin Jordan
BS: #2 Jamel Johnson, #29 Cam Smith, #18 Kaden McFadden
FS: #21 Bud Clark, #23 Richard Toney Jr., #22 Jordan Lester
BC: #13 JaTravis Broughton, #20 Jevon McIver Jr., #28 Julian Knox
FC: #6 LaMareon James, #7 Channing Canada, #17 Devondre McGee
TCU Special Teams Depth Chart
PT: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black
PK: #34 Kyle Lemmerman, #99 Nate McCashland
H: #97 Easton Black, #31 Ethan Craw
LSN: #42 Brett Matiscik
KO: #34 Kyle Lemmerman
P: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black
PR: #7 JP Richardson, #18 Jack Bech
KR: #13 Major Everhart, #14 Jordyn Bailey
TCU Depth Chart Notes
The starting offense stays the same this week. Shocker, I know, but the Frogs have averaged 33.4 points/game this season. Like many coaches say "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." At Tuesday's midweek press conference, Coach Dykes mentioned that the coaching staff will be using the running back committee they've been using but will continue to give the majority of the carries to whoever is playing the best that game. Cam Cook is coming off of a 2-touchdown game while only having 47 rushing yards. Coach Dykes also said that offensive lineman Ryan Hughes will get a lot of playing time in the remaining two games of the season.
There are some changes on the defensive side of the ball. Most notably, Cooper McDonald and Markis Deal will be available for this weekend's game. Coach Dykes also said that Hakeem Ajijolaiya has been practicing and expects him to be available as well. With the returning defensive linemen and linebacker, the TCU defense returns to one of the healthier defensive groups in the conference.
